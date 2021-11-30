Simone amuses with the story of the first kiss, and reveals when she lost her virginity: ‘I kissed her early, but I kept my xibiu’; watch

Sincere! Simone, from the duo with Simaria, gave details of the beginning of their love life. In a video from her YouTube channel, this Sunday (28), the singer opened the game about some of the first times in her life, including when she lost her virginity and the episode in which she kissed for the first time, when she was 11 years old.

“My first kiss was…funny. There was that thing about people from the countryside saying: ‘Have you ever kissed?’. Then you: ‘No, I never kissed…’. That thing, right? Then he takes a glass of ice, keeps trying to catch the ice at the bottom of the glass with his tongue…“she recalled.

The real kiss came when the singer was very young. “I trained like this a bit and there was a boy I was into. I don’t even remember how old I was. I think I was know how old? I can say? No, I can’t say why it will encourage… 11 years is f*cking. There are people who do not judge, but there are people who will say: ‘How crazy! Where was your mother?’ Exactly: my mother was not close. Poor thing. Now that she will know“, he said.

The smack was not as she imagined, and Simone “didn’t see the boy’s tongue“. “It felt like a technical kiss. I just tasted ‘dindin’ (sort of popsicles served in a plastic bag). Even so, I fell in love. The little eyes were shining thinking about the boy“he joked.

The kick in her sex life, however, came years later, when she was already of age. “If you could show the photo [da pessoa com quem eu transei], you were going to say: ‘Little friend, congratulations!’. I think I was 18 [anos]. I think that was it. I kissed early, but I kept the xibíu“, said. Dead! Hahahaha