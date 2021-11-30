Simone, Simaria’s duo, opens the game for the first time: ‘I kept the xibíu’

posted on 11/29/2021 7:16 PM



Simone Mendes – (credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

In a new video posted on her YouTube channel, Simone Mendes, Simaria’s duo, opened up her intimacy and recalled moments like the first kiss and told how it was to lose your virginity.

In a very good mood, the singer revealed that her first kiss happened at age 11 and that she put ice in the bottom of the glass and kept trying to catch it with her tongue, because she believed she would learn to kiss like that.

“There was that thing about people from the interior saying: ‘Have you ever kissed?’ Then you say: ‘No, I’ve never kissed…’ the bottom of the glass with the tongue…”, the friend recalled.

“I went to kiss the boy and I didn’t see that boy’s tongue. I just tasted a tongue, but I didn’t see his tongue,” he said, laughing.

Afterwards, she said that, despite the kiss not being the best, she fell in love with the boy.

“It felt like a technical kiss. I just tasted ‘dindin’ [também conhecido como sacolé, chopp, geladinho ou chup-chup, a depender da região do Brasil]. Even so, I fell in love. The little eyes were shining thinking about the boy,” he added.

About her first time or “ticaracatica”, as she referred to it, the artist confessed that she chose a very handsome guy. At the time she was 18.

“If you could show the photo [da pessoa com quem eu transei], you were going to say: ‘Little friend, congratulations!'”, he said.

“I think I was 18 [anos]. I think that was it. I kissed early, but I kept the xibiu”, he joked, using a common slang in the Northeast to refer to the intimate region.

Check out the full video below: