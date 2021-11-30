Skyrim: player discovers bug to skip prologue without using mods

as good as it is The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, anyone who’s already reset the game from the start more than once should roll their eyes a little, remembering that you always have to go through a lengthy intro on your way to Helgen.

While it’s possible to install mods to get around all that manpower, player Beavwa went to the Reddit forum to show a natural way to open up the game world sooner than he should. Check out:

As you may recall, the starting city gates are all locked, so you need to be lucky enough to get your bearings. According to the video, you just have to be hit correctly by one of Alduin’s screams and then be thrown and slide under one of the gates!

The curious thing is that after doing this you won’t be able to make any big strides by Skyrim, since your character will continue with his hands tied, unable to attack others and progress in the plot. In other words, Bethesda clearly wasn’t expecting such a bug, even though it’s so rare that it apparently wasn’t discovered until late 2021.

