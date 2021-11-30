Solange Gomes inflicts punishment by using the seat’s sink

If there is no new punishment in “The Farm 13”, things are out of the expected, and because of that, the pedestrians suffered once again with a slip this Monday, November 29th.

Solange Gomes, who is at the Bay of the Week once again, ended up using the head office’s bathroom sink late this morning, leaving the participants 48 hours in a café and gym.

This happened right after she made a deal with the animals, and ended up distracting herself to wash her hands while talking to MC Gui, Aline Mineiro and Bil Araújo, with the punishment alarm ringing after she turned off the tap.

“Thank you, Sol!” shouted Bil in an ironic tone. “Congratulations to you, farmer, too! Who sees and doesn’t say anything!”, he added to MC Gui, who was taking a shower next to the girl.

Oh, I forgot! It was so hot that I forgot! Oh, guys, I’m sorry!” Solange said, putting her hand to her face and laughing awkwardly.

“Now you’re going to the countryside, Zé!”, declared MC Gui, before reading the announcement of the punishment received by them: “For not complying with the rule, everyone will be without a cafe and gym for 48 hours.”

See+: “Spoiled, baker and lazy”, says MC Gui in conversation with Marina Ferrari

SAYING THAT MILEIDE HAS EASY LIFE

Party in “A Fazenda” is always controversial, isn’t it? And last Friday, November 26th, it was no different. In conversation with Rico Melquiades, Solange Gomes commented what she thought of some of the people who were left in the reality show and needled Mileide Mihaile.

You can’t spend the day in the kitchen, love. Either you cook, or you work and earn your money, pay the bills. The two things cannot be done. I can’t spend the day in the kitchen because if not, how am I going to feed my daughter if I don’t have a father with money, with a high pension, like Mileide does?”

At the time, the ex-Banheira do Gugu referred to Wesley Safadão, ex-husband of Mileide and with whom she has a son, Yudi.

See+: Marina Ferrari’s team speaks after Day’s talk about abusive relationship

Between laughs, Rico Melquiades joked: “My God, Solange. I wanted it too, right?”. The veteran, then, denied that she was criticizing her colleague in confinement.

No love I’m not criticizing. This is a matter of luck in life. She got lucky, had a baby with a nice guy who got rich, who was successful and can pay a high pension. I do not have this. So I can’t spend the day in the kitchen or sleep. Outside I don’t sleep, if I don’t sleep, I don’t have money”.

MAIN NEWS:

Marília Mendonça’s mother shows Léo imitating ‘internet meme’

Every day is day! Bruna Marquezine proves that Monday is not the official diet day

Farm 13: Sthe Matos says he likes being beaten up in sex and Dynho talks about Mirella

Gloria Groove cries and says she hasn’t got over the death of Marília Mendonça: ‘I’m not the same person anymore

Ximbinha appears in a rare photo with his wife and good shape attracts attention’