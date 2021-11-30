Sony confirms 3 more films in partnership with Marvel

With the debut of “Spider-Man: No Return Home” approaching, many fans of the hero began to worry: would this be the character’s last act in Marvel’s Cinematographic Universe, which began its new phase this year? Sony, co-producer of the films, tried to reassure the public and guarantee at least 3 more Amigo da Neighbor films.

The information was given by Amy Pascal, producer of the Spider-Man films by Sony, in an interview with the portal “Fandango”. Asked about the character’s future, she said, “This isn’t the last movie we’ll do with Marvel, nor the last Spider-Man movie.”

We’re getting ready to do the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’ve been thinking of this as three movies and now we’re going to move on to the next three. This is not the last of our films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There is great anticipation for “Sem Volta Para Casa”, the new adventure of the arachnid, as it is in this film that the possibilities of the multiverse are opened, opening up the range of new stories in the future. The film hits theaters on December 16th — however, tickets went on sale today.

In the third film starring Tom Holland, the hero is unmasked and is no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high risks of being a superhero. When Peter asks for Doctor Strange’s help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.