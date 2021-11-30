Sorocaba runs over Foz Cataratas and goes to the third consecutive final of the National Futsal League | futsal

Sorocaba is (again) in the final of the National Futsal League (LNF). The team from São Paulo beat Cascavel by 5-1, last night, at Arena Sorocaba, in the second game of the semifinal of the competition. As they had tied on the way, in Foz do Iguaçu, the current champions stamped the place for the decision.
Leozinho, Ricardinho, Rodrigo, Leandro Lino and Cigar scored the goals of the Sorocaba victory. Willian cashed for Foz.
Sorocaba players celebrate goal against Foz Cataratas; team goes to the third consecutive decision of the LNF — Photo: Guilherme Mansueto/Magnus Futsal
Sorocaba’s opponent in the decision will be Cascavel, who passed Carlos Barbosa in the other semifinal. The team from Paraná is seeking its first league title while the São Paulo team has two titles, including the current champions.
The first game will be in Sorocaba, on December 12th, at 11am. The return is scheduled for the 19th, also at 11 am, in Cascavel.
Playing at home, Sorocaba started dominating the match and created great chances right away with Leozinho, Leandro Lino and Cigar – the latter missing the target in an unbelievable way practically under the crossbar. But it didn’t take long for the team from São Paulo to open the scoreboard with Leozinho kicking with the beak to beat Peixe. In a mistake by Neto, Ricardinho stole the ball and, facing the goalkeeper, expanded.
Kauê had a great opportunity to reduce, but was disarmed by Danilo Baron after dribbling Lucas Oliveira. In the sequence, Sorocaba did not forgive: Rodrigo kicked with the beak and had a detour in the middle of the way to make the third. The team from São Paulo followed at will and created several chances to expand, but wasted them in sequence.
Leandro Lino scored one of Sorocaba’s goals in the victory over Foz Cataratas — Photo: Guilherme Mansueto/Magnus Futsal
On the way back from the break, with a free kick, Rodrigo gave Peixe, who also saved a shot from Danilo Baron, in the sequence. On minute four, however, the goalkeeper was unable to save a strong kick from Leandro Lino, who received a beautiful pass from Rodrigo and made the fourth.
In big disadvantage, Foz Cataratas tried to touch the scoreboard with William Bolt acting as goalkeeper and, after so much insistence, decreased with Willian completing a good exchange of passes inside the area. But he didn’t even have time to breathe, since on the next move, Leozinho found Cigar free under the beam. This time, the fixed did not waste and scored the fifth, closing the score.