South Africa sees high covid in children and investigates cases

THE South Africa has seen an increase in hospitalization of young children, but it is not yet known whether this increase is linked to the emergence of the variant micron. In Gauteng province, the most populous in the country and where the city of Johannesburg is located, there was an increase in hospitalizations ranging from zero to two years and from 28 to 34 years. The specialist in public health Waasila Jassat said that in this region, babies up to two years old already represent 11% of those hospitalized in the last two weeks.

She says it’s too early to determine the reasons. “This (discharge of hospitalized children) can be due to several reasons: doctors admit small children, even if it is not serious, as a precaution because the hospital beds are not yet full. And there may be more seriousness in children in this wave,” he said she to the Estadão. “We don’t have much information yet. But the indications are that these hospitalizations are not more severe than they were in the past,” added Waasila.

In the proportion of positive tests for covid, the youngest represent an important share. “The increase in cases is mainly due to younger people, who are the most susceptible to gatherings and meetings to socialize. Looking at the rate of positive CRP by age, most are under 25,” said Michelle Groome, head of the Public Health Surveillance and Response Division of the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) of South Africa.

Most of the deaths recorded were in the older groups, aged 60 to 69 years and in people over 80 years. In all admissions to Gautaeng hospital, partial data from about 25% of people who had known vaccination status showed that the vast majority of admitted patients and current patients were not vaccinated. Scientists are still trying to find out whether immunizers are effective against Ômicron.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that there is a high global risk with the new strain, but highlighted that there are still many uncertainties about this new version of the virus. In several parts of the world, countries have imposed entry restrictions against travelers from southern Africa, a move that has been criticized by experts. Ômicron has already been identified on four continents.