South Africa to top 10,000 daily Covid cases this week – News

South Africa, where the Ômicron variant was detected for the first time, will surpass 10,000 new daily cases of coronavirus by the end of this week, predicts the epidemiologist Salim Abdool Karim.

The estimate was made during a press conference by the local Ministry of Health. The expert also predicts that “in two or three weeks” the country should begin to observe a worrying situation in hospitals.

Scientists announced last Thursday (25) the detection of the Ômicron variant in South Africa. This new form of Covid-19 introduces “a very high risk” for the world, warned the World Health Organization (WHO).

There are still many unknowns about the new variant, especially about its virulence and transmissibility.

According to early observations, scientists believe current anti-Covid vaccines will continue to be effective against severe forms of the disease, said Abdool Karim.

“We shouldn’t panic. We’ve already lived through this,” insisted Health Minister Joe Phaahla, recalling that the country has already faced the spread of Beta and Delta variants. “In the coming days and weeks, our scientists will have the answers,” he added.

The announcement of detection of the new variant caused panic and, within hours, several countries decided to close the territory to travelers coming from southern Africa.