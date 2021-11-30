South Africa urges countries not to ban travel by new variant – News

South Africa asked this Monday (29), at the extraordinary meeting of the WHO (World Health Organization), that countries reconsider the decision to ban travel to the South African territory after the announcement of the discovery of the new variant of Ômicron, understand that this is an ineffective measure and go back.

“We are disappointed that some countries have unjustifiably imposed travel bans that affect us and we are concerned that the list will continue to grow, which is discriminatory,” said the South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla.

The minister recalled that the travel ban was not imposed on other countries where the Ômicron variant was also found. Botswana and South Africa were the first to report recently the emergence of a new variant of the coronavirus, which led to the cancellation of flights and the quarantine of citizens in other countries, among other measures.

Phaahla argued that instead of being rewarded for speed and epidemiological surveillance, both countries are being punished. WHO fears that this will discourage other countries from reporting possible new variants because of the consequences for them.

Minister Phaahla emphasized that the WHO has stated on several occasions over the past two years that the imposition of travel restrictions does not have significant results in reducing the spread of the virus and that the main prevention measures, such as vaccination, use of masks, social distancing, Ventilation of enclosed spaces and avoidance of crowds should be applied.

On Monday, WHO opened an extraordinary assembly in which members will decide whether to move forward to negotiate an international pandemic preparedness and response treaty to correct the mistakes the world has made in the current Covid-19 crisis.