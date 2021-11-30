Spending on each prisoner in federal penitentiaries exceeds R$35,000 | São Paulo

Monthly spending on a prisoner in federal penitentiaries exceeds R$35,000. This is shown by an unprecedented study obtained exclusively by the GloboNews and by g1 . The value is well above the average cost of an inmate in the country’s state prison systems (R$1,800).

The document was prepared by the National Council of Justice (CNJ) in partnership with the National Penitentiary Department (Depen) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

There are five maximum security federal prisons in Brazil, which bring together heads of more than 30 criminal groups, such as Fernandinho Beira-Mar, Nem da Rocinha and Marcinho VP. The prisons are located in four different regions of the country: one in the south, in Catanduvas (PR); two in the Midwest, in Campo Grande (MS) and Brasília (DF); one in the Northeast, in Mossoró (RN); and one in the North region, in Porto Velho (RO). The Southeast is the only region in the country where there is no penitentiary administered by the Union.

The federal penitentiaries began to be built in 2006 during the term at the Ministry of Justice of Marcio Thomaz Bastos to make the strategy of isolating the main heads of criminal factions in the country viable. In May of that year, the state of São Paulo registered a wave of organized crime attacks against police targets. Police bases, firefighters, correctional officers and off-duty police were attacked in actions orchestrated by the faction that acts inside and outside the prisons.

Each federal prison holds up to 208 inmates. However, their maximum capacity was never reached. These five prisons never registered rebellion or escape.

According to the CNJ document, inmates serving sentences in these prisons belong to “criminal organizations with different origins, among which are groups that emerged in prisons, that emerged in the police forces (militias) and groups involved in drug trafficking and laundering money, among others”.

82% of expenses are with agents’ salaries

The study points out that 82% of the R$ 35,215.60 spent monthly per prisoner are allocated to civil servants’ salaries. The second biggest expense, of R$ 2,034, is with the transport of detainees (between the jail and a forum, for an audience, for example). The monthly cost of food for each prisoner is R$1,028.

For public defender and former director of Depen Renato De Vitto, the sum of these values ​​is “prohibitive” and reveals “an equation that does not close”. “It is tolerable for us to admit an exceptional system as long as there are clear criteria for the inclusion of people, which is not the case today. Many inmates enter the Federal Penitentiary System under pressure from the states. An artificial demand was created to send people involved in rebellions, giving a false sense of security to different regions of the country”, he says.

According to De Vitto, instead of spending more than R$35,000 per month with each detainee in SPF custody, a more effective measure is to use part of these resources with crime prevention programs, aiming, for example, to reduce recidivism .

“In federal prisons, there is no reintegration activity, there is no work. These are units where we keep federal penitentiary agents very well paid and the physical facilities are very good, the weapons are state-of-the-art. Of course there will be no rebellion or flight. However, the cost is daunting.”

The director-president of the Brazilian Forum on Public Security, Renato Sérgio de Lima, says that, in the case of the Federal Penitentiary System, the calculation of the cost per prisoner “has to be relativized”. “They are maximum security prisons for exceptional situations, so much so that they are the few prisons in the country that have more spaces than inmates. There, the important thing is not the cost per prisoner, it is the cost of the system. The important thing would be to have a spending pattern that would offer what the Penal Execution Law guarantees and, at the same time, ensure the proper fulfillment of the sentence. The federal system is necessary.”

The CNJ study cites “the disparity observed between the costs per inmate of the Federal Penitentiary System and the state penitentiary systems”. According to the document, this “is largely due to the greater proportion of the number of employees per prisoner in the federal system.”

There is a CNPCP resolution that advocates the proportion of 1 agent for each group of 5 prisoners. A survey carried out by the Violence Monitor three years ago shows that, in most states, this is not fulfilled, a situation different from that found in federal prisons. “Individuals held in the SPF, as they are considered highly dangerous, are isolated in individual cells, as opposed to cells occupied by several individuals found in state prisons, most of them in a situation of overcrowding”, say the authors of the CNJ report .