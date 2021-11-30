Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland’s future in the hero movies and in the Marvel universe is revealed by producer; check out

Good news for our stubborn Tom Holland! “Spider-Man” producer Amy Pascal confirmed this Monday (29) to the specialized film website Fandango that the film “No Return Home” will not be the last time fans will see the actor as Peter Parker in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

The last film in the superhero trilogy will premiere on December 16 in Brazilian cinemas, after “De Volta Para Casa” (2017) and “Longe de Casa” (2019). Tom Holland, voted “Man of the Year” by GQ, contributed to heightening fan speculation that this would be the last time we would see him as Peter Parker. “If I’m going to do Spider-Man after I’m 30, it’s because I did something wrong”, he told the magazine. He is now 25 years old.

However, Amy Pascal arrived to make the nation’s general happiness: “This isn’t the last movie we’re going to do with Marvel — [este não é] the latest Spider-Man movie. We’re getting ready to do the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel… we’re thinking about those three movies, and now we’re moving on to the next three. This is not the last of our Marvel Cinematic Universe“, guaranteed the producer.

Amy also praised Tom Holland’s performance as Spider-Man, and recalled the other actors who played the hero in earlier productions, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. “I believe that each of the actors brings their own kind of humanity to the character. They are all brilliant and Tom is unique. I think he incorporated everything about Peter Parker that everyone was waiting for. He’s funny, charming, a fantastic athlete and a wonderful actor, and he has a lot of humanity.”, he highlighted.

The film

About the movie “No Back Home”, she gave some spoilers: “The movie is so ambitious and has everything people expect from a Spider-Man production. The whole show, the whole heart, but at the same time, as expansive as it is, it’s always a very intimate story that’s about Peter Parker and his heart.“, he said.

And he continued: “I would say this movie is about everything. It’s about family, love, honor and sacrifice. But it’s always centered on the decisions Spider-Man needs to make, right? It’s always about him being torn between the moment he is and the fate that lies ahead of him, and that’s what he’s dealing with in a really big way in this movie.”. Watch the trailer: