Spider | Tom Holland responds to ad for 3 more movies

Tom Holland reacted to the producer’s declaration amy pascal, from Sony, who said the studio plans at least three more solo films for the Spider man of the actor. During French talk show participation everyday, he commented on his future in the franchise.

“Look, all I can say is that we’re talking about some very exciting things for Spider-Man. I’m not exactly sure what these things are going to turn into, but it looks like there’s a bright future ahead of us. Like I said before. , Spider-Man will always live inside of me“, defined.

Previously, Holland had said that Spider-Man: No Return Home It “closed” the story of its Peter Parker, and even though he didn’t want to be playing the character at 30 years of age – the actor is 25.

No Return Home, Peter of Holland’s third solo film will feature the return of several former franchise stars: from Jamie Foxx, from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, again as the villain Electro; to Alfred Molina, from Spider-Man 2, as Doctor Octopus.

The premiere of the feature is scheduled for December 16th in Brazilian cinemas.

