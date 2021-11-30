Sponsor puts seven goats in front of the Eiffel Tower to celebrate Messi’s new Golden Ball | international football

Lionel Messi’s main sponsor decided to pay a different tribute to the Argentine star after winning his seventh Ballon d’Or in his career. The company positioned seven statues of golden goats in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, referring to the Argentine being the “best in history”.

A 12-Year Reign: Between 2009 and 2021, See Messi’s Seven Golden Balls

The word “Goat”, “goat” in English, is also an acronym for the expression “Greatest of All Time”, which means “Greatest of All Time. Therefore, the sponsor decided to place the seven goats with seven balls under their feet in front of the main tourist attraction of the French capital – the city where the award ceremony was held last Monday and which is currently the home of Messi, PSG star.

Messi Bola d'Or Eiffel Tower goat — Photo: Publicity

The Paris Saint-Germain shirt 30 overcame other favorites in the final stretch such as Robert Lewandowski, from Bayern Munich, Cristiano Ronaldo, from Manchester United, and Jorginho, from Chelsea – the latter had been chosen by Uefa as the best player of the last season . The Italian-Brazilian midfielder was third. Brazilian Neymar, also from PSG, finished in 16th place.

See more of the Golden Ball:

Messi further isolated himself as the biggest winner in the history of the awards, with two more trophies than Cristiano Ronaldo. Now he has nine awards in all: seven Golden Balls, four of them unified with FIFA, and another two for Best Player in the World given by the highest football entity. Check out:

2009: Golden Ball (France Football) and Best in the World (Fifa)

2010: Golden Ball (France Football + Fifa)

2011: Golden Ball (France Football + Fifa)

2012: Golden Ball (France Football + Fifa)

2015: Golden Ball (France Football + Fifa)

2019: Golden Ball (France Football) and The Best (Fifa)

2021: Golden Ball (France Football)

Last season Messi played 47 games for Barcelona, ​​scoring 38 goals and giving 12 assists. The only title won by the Spanish team in 2020/21 was the Copa del Rey.