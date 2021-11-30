Sport technician shoots at Renato Gaúcho: ‘There’s no code’

Sport’s coach, Gustavo Florentín, shot at Renato Gaúcho, former Flamengo coach, days before the match between the two teams valid for the Brazilian Championship – the match in question takes place on Friday (3).

At a press conference to discuss the contract renewal with the Pernambuco team, the Paraguayan took the opportunity to regret the fact of not being “face to face” with his professional colleague in the next commitment of his team, which is fighting relegation.

“The players are focused on Flamengo. It’s against Flamengo that we have to win, and for that I invite the fans with all my heart. Let them come and occupy all places. Come with your shirt on because the players will come in with a lot of blood. It’s a shame that Renato Gaúcho won’t be against us, because he doesn’t have a code,” he began, referring to the former attacker’s ethics.

“I wanted to have you face to face to look at your face. It’s a shame, I’m sorry because I wanted to look you in the face as a man, but we’re going in to win, the players are convinced,” said Florentín, coming back to the spotlight soon after. the concentration for the duel.

Florentín’s statement comes a week after Flamengo’s controversial draw against Grêmio – at the time, fans of the Rio team considered that Renato “delivered” the match to the club from Rio Grande do Sul, which is also fighting not to fall to the 2nd national division.

Watch the moment (from 37min00s):