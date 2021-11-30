Sport’s coach detonates Renato for allegedly delivering it to Grêmio

Sport Recife is coached by Gustavo Florentín and fights hard against relegation. However, the team is almost relegated and according to the coach’s statement, it seems that they blame Renato for that. Renato Portaluppi is accused of having handed it over to Grêmio, Sport’s rival in the fight against relegation.

“It’s a shame that Renato Gaúcho won’t be against us because he doesn’t have ethics. I wanted to have him face to face to look him in the face. Too bad, I’m sorry, because I wanted to look you in the face as a man, but we’re going in to win.”, said Gustavo Florentín.

Supposedly, the changes made by Renato when he won 2-0 at Grêmio, were to try to help the team from Rio Grande do Sul. However, there is no proof of this.

Perhaps Gustavo will even be sued by Renato, as he accused the coach without any evidence. When someone is accused of being unethical, it is necessary to have proof. It is almost certain that a lawsuit will come, after all it is a very serious accusation.

Sport will face Flamengo next Friday (3). As Renato was fired, Flamengo will play with an interim coach. If Grêmio lose to São Paulo and Sport beat Flamengo, the two clubs will tie in points.

However, if Grêmio loses to São Paulo, the club will be relegated, even if mathematically they still give. The club can still reach 45 points at the moment, so it’s still believable. But if you lose to São Paulo it complicates it in an absurd way.

Despite Gustavo saying that Renato has no ethics, part of Grêmio’s fans wants his return and doesn’t care about the statements made by the Sport’s coach.

