Stay on top of this Tuesday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Global markets turned on the alert when the CEO of Modern (NASDAQ:) (SA:) Stephane Bancel discusses the effectiveness of her vaccine against the new Covid-19, omicron variant. President Jerome Powell and Janet Yellen face questions about what they plan to do in the face of the new threat.

Eurozone inflation is at its highest since the creation of the single currency. The PEC dos Precatório is postponed again in the Senate.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Tuesday, November 30th.

1. Movements in Congress

Yesterday, 29, Congress approved a draft resolution that establishes a limit of nearly R$17 billion in rapporteur amendments for 2022, but opened a space for the names of parliamentarians who indicate the use of this budget to be hidden.

This instrument has already had its execution questioned by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which determined the release of data for 2020 and 2021. One of the main criticisms of the failure to identify parliamentarians who use these amendments is the possibility of favoring the distribution of resources, what can be seen as a “buying support” in legislative votes.

Another important issue in Congress is that the vote in the Senate on the PEC on Precatório was postponed to Thursday, 02, according to Valor Econômico. The government still does not have the necessary support to approve the text and the report is still criticized by the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI) of the Senate. Today, the bill must be approved by the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) in the Senate, according to the newspaper.

2. Powell and Yellen in the US Senate

The Federal Reserve chairman, , said the new tension poses a challenge to both the Fed’s goals – stable prices – and full employment -, suggesting that the central bank will postpone tightening monetary policy if the spread of the micron has impact on the recovery labor market.

Powell and Treasury Secretary, , are expected to be in front of the Senate Banking Committee at 11 am and in the House on Wednesday. Separately, the Fed Vice President, , is also expected to speak at 3:00 pm, while the New York Fed President, , speaks at 12:30 pm.

The US president, , said on Monday that the new variant was “a cause for concern, not a cause for panic”, adding that good vaccinations, wearing masks and disciplined social detachment should reduce the need for any new ones. blocking measures. Meanwhile, the CDC has recommended booster shots for all adults, while the Food and Drug Administration is reviewing the pros and cons of extending vaccination to even younger teenagers.

3. Stock market

Global markets echo the speech of the CEO of Moderna, Stephane Bancel. The executive told the Financial Times that the current generation of Covid-19 vaccines will not be as effective against the new highly transmissible Omicron variant. Regeneron (NASDAQ:) (SA:) also warned that its antiviral pill showed signs of reduced effectiveness against Omicron in preliminary trials.

On the positive side, Europe’s top health regulator echoed the preliminary conclusions of South African officials, saying the disease unleashed by Omicron tended to be mild.

US equity markets are likely to open sharply lower again, giving up most if not all of Monday’s gains as risk aversion regains the upper hand.

At around 8:55 am, 100 futures were down 0.44%, while futures and futures fell 0.91% and 1.15%, respectively. The , ETF which is a thermometer of the performance of Brazilian shares in New York, retreated 0.29% in the pre-opening period.

Long-term interest-rate-sensitive stocks — like tech startups still working toward profitability — have outperformed in recent days as the market repriced the risk of a rapid rise in US ones. Short-term money market futures now only imply a first rate hike in September 2022, rather than in June, as was the case before the micron news. Prices have plummeted 20 basis points since the news was released.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:) (SA:) leads a small list of companies that report, though only after closing.

4. Eurozone inflation hits record ahead of ECB meeting

The rate rose more than expected in November, reaching the highest level since the German reunification boom nearly 30 years ago.

The annual rate rose to 4.9%, well above forecasts of 4.5%, due to a sharp rise in package vacation prices as people regained confidence to book trips in advance. That trust can be fragile, given the rapid spread of travel bans and border controls around the world in response to the omicron.

Core inflation also jumped to 2.6%, and October’s monthly jump was revised to 0.8% from an initial estimate of 0.3%. The numbers are an undesirable read for the European Central Bank, one of the most active members of the ‘Team Transitory’ ahead of next week’s December meeting.

Better news, Germany’s labor market recovery continued apace, with the seasonally adjusted figure falling more-than-expected from 34,000 to its lowest level since March of last year.

5. The continuing fears of jet fuel demand

The drop in oil prices continued as the omicron variant brought increasingly bad news for the recovery in air travel, which was expected to be a key component of global demand growth in the coming year. Johan Lundgren, CEO of EasyJet, Europe’s second-largest discount airline, warned of significant uncertainty in the coming months ahead of a strong rally in the summer.

At 9 am, US oil futures were down 2.63%, to $68.11, while those retreated 2.91%, to $71.09 a barrel.

Also weighing on prices at the margins was the positive rhetoric that came out of renewed talks between Iran and the Western powers over its nuclear program. Analysts have warned, however, that the road to lifting sanctions is likely to be a long one and that the talk will, however, be cheap.