Stellantis announces launch of two electric vans in Brazil

The Stellantis Group, formed by several automakers – among them Peugeot and Citroën – announced that it is bringing to Brazil two 100% electric vans. They are the Peugeot e-Expert and the Citroën Ë-Jumpy.

The first has a range of 330 km. With a suggested value of R$ 329,990, the e-Expert is based on the EMP2 multi-energy modular platform. The utility vehicle arrives on the Brazilian market in a single version, with a 75 kWh lithium ion battery pack and a three-phase 11 kW OBC. Thus, its electric motor generates 136 hp of power and 26.5 kgfm of immediate torque.

The model also has three driving modes: “Eco”, aimed at energy consumption; “Normal”, for a better compromise between autonomy and performance; and “Power”, which prioritizes performance using maximum power and torque.

Inside the Peugeot e-Expert, we have a new instrument panel with a modern design, named e-cluster. It presents speedometer information on a 3.5-inch digital color screen, plus drive mode, selected gear, battery charge level and power consumption.

The second model – the Citroën Ë-Jumpy – comes for R$329,990, also has 330 km of autonomy and is also built on the EMP2 platform.

The vehicle has a unit similar to the first model and a “5 zeros” concept of the brand. They are: “Zero noise”, “Zero CO2 emissions”, “Zero vibrations”, “Zero stress” (on ease of maintenance and loading) and “Zero concessions” (more safety and equipment).

The interior of the Citroën Ë-Jumpy also has the same equipment as the Peugeot e-Expert, with a fast 80% recharge in 45 minutes and regenerative brakes that help the battery.

The vehicles have a three-year or 100,000 km warranty, while the battery has an eight-year or 160,000 km warranty.

