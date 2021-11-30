Stock rises, aided by commodities and despite concerns about omicron variants; dollar closes at BRL 5.61

RIO — The Stock Exchange found room to rise, this Monday, in line with the recovery, albeit modest, seen in foreign markets. Concerns about the new variant of the coronavirus, omicron, remain in the focus of investors, but the rise of companies linked to commodities gave impetus to business.

The Ibovespa rose 0.58% to 102,814 points.

The dollar, in turn, rose 0.28%, traded at R$ 5.6102, with investors awaiting the vote on the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório in the Senate.

This Monday, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), defended the PEC presented by the government. He said the proposal must be voted on in plenary next Thursday.

In addition to the PEC, the disclosure of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter by the IBGE is on the radar of market agents.

Interest rates adjusted downward, in line with what was seen in recent trading sessions. The Interfinancial Deposit (DI) contract rate for January 2023 dropped from 11.92% in the previous adjustment to 11.86% and the DI rate for January 2024 dropped from 11.79% to 11.71%.

The contract for January 2025 dropped from 11.73% to 11.60% and the DI contract for January 2027 dropped to 11.55% to 11.71%.

correction movement

For the manager of Infinity Asset, Victor Hasegawa, the movement of the Ibovespa, on the day, was correct. He points out that the sharp drop on Friday was also due to the lack of liquidity present in the markets, due to the earlier closing of the American stock exchanges.

—- When it has low liquidity, the assets are without depth. It has few buyers and sellers. If, for some reason, there’s a more abrupt move like that, if someone wants to sell, he needs to sell more.

Ibovespa followed the movements seen abroad. Global exchanges recovered in trading, still modest compared to Friday’s losses.

American stocks closed with highs. The Dow Jones index rose 0.68%. In S&P and Nasdaq, there were increases of 1.32% and 1.88%.

In Europe, the London Stock Exchange rose 0.94% and the Frankfurt stock, 0.16%. In Paris, there was an increase of 0.54%.

Asian stock markets closed on a fall. The Nikkei index, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, dropped 1.63%. In Hong Kong, there was a drop of 0.95% and, in China, of 0.04%.

—- Markets engaged a rally on Monday, in a move that should only be seen as a spike within the main downtrend. The negative expectation generated on Friday will only be canceled with the break of 106,400 points —- points out the analyst at Clear Corretora, Rafael Ribeiro.

Worries follow

Even with the recovery rehearsed for the day, uncertainties remain and should influence the behavior of investors in the coming weeks until the scenario proves less unpredictable.

Markets are still evaluating the possible effects of the virus on the global economy, which is still recovering from the consequences left by the pandemic.

Hasegawa, from Infinity, points out that news that manufacturers have already started working on new versions of vaccines against the variant help to improve, even slightly, the mood of the markets.

—- Certainties are few. The words of some experts in South Africa that the symptoms are not as severe helps. But there are still doubts about the transmissibility and lethality and whether the already existing vaccines will be effective or not — he highlights.

Many countries have already closed borders to African nations where the virus was initially detected. Japan was even stricter and banned the entry of all non-resident foreigners.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that the new variant is expected to spread internationally, presenting a “very high” global risk of outbreaks of Covid-19 infection that could have “serious consequences” in some areas .

One of the movements that should be observed by investors is the reaction of central banks around the world, which began to announce the withdrawal of their stimulus programs.

Vale and Petrobras advance

Among the shares, Petrobras common shares (PETR3, with voting rights) rose 3.39% and preferred shares (PETR4, without voting rights), 3.51%.

The move occurred in line with the rise of oil traded abroad.

After falling 10% on Friday, prices for January Brent contracts ended the day up 1% to trade at $73.44 a barrel.

Contract prices for the same month as WTI rose 2.64%, quoted at US$ 69.95 per barrel.

On a positive day for iron ore traded in China, the common of Vale (VALE3) advanced 1.25% and Siderúrgica Nacional (CSNA3), 1.17%.

Preferred shares of Usiminas (USIM5) increased by 6.12%.

In the financial sector, Itaú’s (ITUB4) and Bradesco’s (BBDC4) preferred shares dropped by 0.66% and 0.73%, respectively.

At the highest highs, technology companies stand out, benefiting from less pressured future interest rates.

The units of GentNet (GETT11) rose 11.21% and the common units of Localweb (LWSA3), 6.77%.

Banco Inter’s PN shares (BIDI4) advanced 3.99% and units (BIDI11), 4.52%.

Airlines have timid recovery

Companies most affected by the news of the new variant on Friday, such as airlines, showed a more timid recovery.

Preferred shares of Gol (GOLL4) rose 3.45% and those of Aul (AZUL4), 0.82%. CVC’s common shares (CVCB3) yielded 2.68%.

In the case of Azul, it is worth noting that the company confirmed that it made an offer to acquire the Chilean aviation group Latam Airlines, but that it gave up the deal to concentrate on its own operations.

On Friday, Latam presented a judicial reorganization plan to the US Courts, which provides for an injection of US$ 8.19 billion, amidst a dispute between current shareholders and Azul to keep the assets.

Azul noted that the value attributed to Latam was higher than it believed to be acceptable and cited the uncertainty for the aviation industry created by the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly in long-haul markets.

“As a result, Azul will continue to focus on its unique competitive advantages provided by its unique network and flexible fleet, complemented by the high growth potential of businesses such as Azul Cargo, Azul Viagens and TudoAzul, and evaluating future partnership and consolidation opportunities” , highlighted the company in a statement.