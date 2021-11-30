SUV and electric pickup in a wave of 23 launches until 2030

After revamping its entire global lineup, Nissan is preparing to enter the inevitable era of electric cars. Although it already has electric models around the world, the Japanese automaker announces a heavy investment in electrification, with the plan to invest no less than two trillion yen (about R$99 billion at the current price). And this value will not be consumed in decades, it will only be over the next five years.

Nissan is promising “exciting electrified vehicles and technological innovations” from the new wave of vehicles currently being developed. A total of 23 electrified models – including 15 pure electric vehicles (EV) – will be launched by fiscal year 2030, which in Japan ends March 31, 2031. All of this is on the Nissan Ambition 2030 agenda. , however, will be sold by the company’s luxury brand, Infiniti.

With the arrival of new electric models and also those equipped with e-POWER technology in the next 5 years, Nissan intends to increase its sales mix of electrified vehicles in the main markets by fiscal year 2026, with more than 75% in Europe, 55% in Japan and 40% in China. In the United States, with only electric cars, the brand expects to grow 40% by fiscal year 2030.

As for the United States, EVs alone are expected to represent 40% of sales by the end of fiscal year 2030. For now, the brand only sells the electric Leaf in Brazil, is considering bringing the Ariya SUV and plans to put the e-Power system in the Kicks.

To support the launch of hybrid and electric vehicles, Nissan will continue to develop lithium-ion battery technology and launch cobalt-free technology in an effort to reduce manufacturing costs by 65% ​​by fiscal 2028. Also, by Around this time, the first production EV equipped with solid-state batteries will be ready to hit the market. Before that happens, Nissan prepares a factory for these batteries in Yokohama (Japan), starting the test operation in fiscal year 2024.

Solid state batteries will not only cut the time it takes to recharge the car by one-third, they will also reduce battery costs to $75 per kWh (BRL 421 per kWh) by fiscal year 2028, and eventually to US $65 per kWh (BRL 366 per kWh). In the long term, Nissan believes it will achieve cost parity between cars equipped with combustion engines and EVs. Speaking of batteries, global production capacity will grow to 52 GWh by fiscal year 2026 before reaching 130 GWh by fiscal year 2030.

Nissan Max-Out Concept

To give you a taste of what’s to come, Nissan released images of some concepts that indicate the future of its models. The conceptual version of a 100% electric pickup, an SUV with very square shapes and what seems to be an electric vision of the old Cube, besides a convertible, draws attention.

