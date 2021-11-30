Sweden’s politician who was prime minister for less than a day is re-elected to the job | World

The leader of Sweden’s Social Democrats, Magdalena Andersson, was elected Prime Minister by Parliament this Monday (29) — it’s the second time she’s been chosen, a week ago she was elected and resigned a few hours later, by default of support.
Andersson, the first woman to hold the position of head of government in Sweden, has been finance minister until now.
She was elected with 173 votes against, 101 in favor and 75 abstentions. In Sweden, a government is approved if the absolute majority (175 deputies) does not vote against the candidacy.
Sweden’s current Finance Minister and Social Democratic leader, Magdalena Andersson, gives a press conference after being named the country’s new prime minister on November 24, 2021, and will be the first woman to hold the position — Photo: Erik Simander/TT News Agency via Reuters
Legislative elections in the country are scheduled for September 2022 and should be very close.
The new prime minister’s challenge will be to manage to keep the Social Democrats in power, at a time when the party registers its lowest approval rate in history.
On Wednesday of last week, the Center Party announced that it would not support the government budget, due to the agreement announced with the Left Party. Magdalena Andersson thus suffered her first defeat and shortly afterwards she resigned.