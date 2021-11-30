Tadeu Schmidt appears with a beard on his first day of work at ‘BBB’: ‘Different’ | celebrities



Tadeu Schmidt appears with a beard on his first day of work at ‘BBB’ – Reproduction/Instagram

Published 11/29/2021 6:06 PM

Rio – After officially leaving “Fantástico”, Tadeu Schmidt began his career as presenter of “Big Brother Brasil 22” this Monday (29). Excited about his first day of work, the journalist appeared with a beard in a click while on his way to Estúdios Globo.

“Monday early, leaving by car to work… That’s different! What an exotic thing to work on Monday!”, joked the communicator in the caption of the post on Instagram. Recently, Thaddeus told his followers that he was used to taking time off on the first working day of the week during the period in which he commanded “Fantastic” alongside Poliana Abritta.

Then the new “BBB” presenter added: “First day of a new journey! Bora, Boninho. And how nice that the first day of toil is on the first day of the week.”

In the comments, fans wished the journalist good luck and enjoyed Tadeu’s new routine: “Welcome to the normal world”, commented one follower. “Tadeu, you’re going to start hating Monday,” snapped another netizen. “I liked this new face. May it be a wonderful new journey”, wished another admirer, praising the presenter’s look.

