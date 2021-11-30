Teen Influencer exposes Caio Castro’s invitation to event and actor uninvites her

Caio Castro is dividing opinions on social media. The actor used Instagram to comment on an invitation made to Mariana Menezes, a 16-year-old influencer, to the Porsche Cup Brasil. Caio would have invited Mari on behalf of the event’s director’s daughter, but he didn’t like the teenager’s attitude when showing the messages he had sent.

Mariana was moved by the celebrity’s invitation and exposed his message in her stories, making Caio Castro very angry. The actor used social media to talk about what happened, and invited Mariana away from the event.

“What’s going on, internet? I extended an invitation from the Porsche Cup director’s daughter to the girl because she is a fan, says she likes it. Then the girl posted the photo saying that I was inviting her to ride in a car. Guys, the girl is 14 years old, I don’t know. But okay, the director’s daughter called me and said she didn’t like her attitude and asked me to uninvite and I’m making these stories to uninvite her,” declared Caio.

Mari also spoke after being uninvited by the actor. “It was bad. I just saw Caio Castro’s stories, he was upset, the intention was not to have exposed it, just to share my happiness. Only now I’ve been uninvited. I wanted to apologize, I didn’t mean to. Maybe I’ll drive with Caio Castro in my next life”, he said.

