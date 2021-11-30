Ten “invisible” diseases affect 1 million in the state

They cause no apparent changes, do not show clear signs, and often cannot be identified on imaging or laboratory tests. These are some of the characteristics of 10 “invisible” diseases that affect approximately one million people in the state.

They are illnesses such as fibromyalgia, a syndrome that causes pain throughout the body; multiple sclerosis; chronic migraine and endometriosis (a problem that affects women of childbearing age).

Maria José found in handicraft a new profession and a treatment for the pain she felt throughout her body.



Photo: antonio moreira/AT



Although unseen, these illnesses often cause problems at work and relationships, as well as emotional ones.

Defined as a chronic and generalized muscle pain, without signs of inflammation, and that is not detected in exams, fibromyalgia tormented for years the life of the artisan Maria José Parra Marques, 59 years old.

Specialist in chronic pain, anesthesiologist André Félix, from the Relevium clinic, explained that fibromyalgia is an invisible disease because there is no exam accepted by the scientific community to determine its identification.

“Diagnosis is by clinical examination, with patients answering questionnaires. Today, we have thermography (imaging examination), but it is still not decisive”, he points out.

Research shows that about 2.5% to 3% of the population suffer from fibromyalgia.

Another invisible but very frequent pain is chronic migraine. 15% of the population, including children, suffer from the disease.

“It’s a somewhat vulgarized, underrated disease, but it’s actually complex and debilitating. The patient, when in a crisis, cannot do anything. He doesn’t sleep, doesn’t watch TV, doesn’t play soccer or has a good relationship with his family. But it doesn’t show up in exams and is often discredited”, says neurologist Vanessa Loyola Marin, from Rede Meridional.

In the case of multiple sclerosis, the symptoms are diffuse and therefore difficult to identify. Neurologist Daniel Escobar, from Unimed Vitória, cites that the diagnosis is made from the sum of the signs over time, according to the patient’s report. “Because of this, it is important to discuss any type of symptoms with the doctor as soon as possible.”

learn more about each disease

1 – Fibromyalgia

It is a disease characterized by generalized muscle pain that lasts more than three months, that is, chronic. Despite this, there is no evidence of inflammation at pain sites and is not detected in imaging or laboratory tests.

The cause is not fully understood, but the main hypothesis is that these patients present an alteration in the perception of pain sensation.

Studies show that fibromyalgia affects about 3% of the population and generally affects more women than men. Appears between 30 and 50 years of age, although there are patients outside this age group.

2 Multiple Sclerosis

It is a neurological, chronic and autoimmune disease, that is, the body’s defense cells attack the central nervous system itself, causing brain damage.

Such injuries can cause diffuse symptoms and even transitory ones, such as intense fatigue, muscle weakness, alteration in the balance of motor coordination and joint pain, among others.

Diagnosis is basically clinical. In many cases, laboratory tests are insufficient to immediately define whether the person has the disease or not, as the symptoms are similar to those of other diseases.

3 Chronic fatigue

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) is a condition whose main symptom is the presence of extreme tiredness, which can worsen with physical or mental activity, but does not improve with rest.

Fatigue can be a common symptom of several diseases, such as infections, endocrine, respiratory and even psychological disorders. Therefore, the diagnosis is clinical, that is, observed by the physician, and exclusion, based on the findings of the clinical history and physical examination.

Diagnosis is more common in women between 40 and 50 years of age. Some patients may recover completely.

4 Atypical depression

It is a specific type of depression, which, despite its name, is one of the most common among the population. It is considered an invisible disease because the signs they present are not typical of depression and, therefore, sometimes, not even the patient is suspicious of the pathology.

This type of depression shows, in most cases, increased appetite, weight gain, excessive sleepiness, among other signs.

Intense reaction and greater sensitivity to criticism or rejection can also occur, resulting in significant impairment in social relationships and at work.

5 lupus

It is a chronic inflammatory disease of autoimmune origin. Symptoms can appear in different organs, making diagnosis difficult.

Lupus can occur in any type of person. However, the incidence in women is higher, especially between 20 and 45 years old.

estimates indicate that there are about 65,000 cases in Brazil, an incidence of 0.03% of the population. In the state, this equates to approximately 1,200 people with the disease.

6 ADHD

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurobiological disorder and appears in childhood. It often accompanies the individual for life.

It is characterized by symptoms of inattention, restlessness and impulsiveness. In adulthood, the signs may present themselves in a subtle way, not creating an alert for the disease. Estimates indicate that about 4% of the population has ADHD, the equivalent of 160,000 people in the state.

7 Endometriosis

Endometriosis is an inflammatory disease, caused by cells in the endometrium, the tissue that lines the uterus, which, instead of being expelled during menstruation, move in the opposite direction and fall into the ovaries or the abdominal cavity.

It causes a lot of pain during menstruation and also during sexual intercourse. It is a difficult disease to diagnose through examinations, as it rarely presents significant changes.

8 Osteoporosis

It can affect all the bones in the body, making them weak and likely to break with minimal effort.

Most of the time, the problem has no symptoms or signs, being identified only with exams. Pain can happen due to a fracture, due to the weakness of the bones.

It affects about 25% of women and 10% of men over 50, who are in the risk group.

9 Chronic migraine

Pain that occurs only on one side of the head, with moderate to severe intensity, usually pulsating, which can last for hours and even days.

Although it is often accompanied by other symptoms, it cannot be identified by imaging exams. Diagnosis is made by the physician in clinical examinations.

Surveys show that 15% of the population suffers from the disease, which is on the list of most disabling.

10 Sjogren’s Syndrome

It is an autoimmune disease that is mainly characterized by the manifestation of dry eyes and mouth, associated with the presence of autoantibodies or signs of inflammation.

As the symptoms are similar to those of other pathologies, the diagnosis is made by excluding other diseases.

A study carried out in the state showed an incidence of 0.17% of the disease in the population, which represents about 7,000 patients.

Source: Physicians consulted, Brazilian Society of Rheumatology and AT research.