The 4 threats that Brazil faces in the pandemic, in the view of the Health secretaries

by

  • André Biernath – @andre_biernath
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

Vaccination against covid-19 in Rio de Janeiro

Although vaccination against covid-19 has advanced a lot, about a third of the Brazilian population remains unprotected

The situation of the covid-19 pandemic in Europe, the emergence of new variants (such as Ômicron), the number of vulnerable citizens and the low rate of vaccination in South America should serve as a warning for Brazil in the coming months.

This is the assessment made by the sanitarist physician Jurandi Frutuoso, executive secretary of the National Council of Health Secretaries, Conass.

Master in collective health from the University of Brasília and Secretary of Health of Ceará between 2003 and 2006, the specialist reinforces the need for prudence with the coronavirus, even though the situation in the country has improved over the past few months.

“It is natural that, after two years of complete inactivity in some sectors, there is now an anxiety to return to normal life. But we need to be careful, as several yellow lights have been turned on in some parts of the world recently”, he analyzes.