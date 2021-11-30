the accusations and controversies that still hang over the Jeffrey Epstein case

BBC General

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell co-opted and enticed young girls to be raped by American financier Jeffrey Epstein, convicted of pedophilia, prosecutors argued on Monday (29/11).

It was the first day of Maxwel’s trial in a court of law in New York (USA), on charges of trafficking in persons for sexual purposes.

She denies the charges. The defense argues that Maxwell is being used as a scapegoat for the crimes of Epstein – who committed suicide in prison in 2019, just over a month after he was arrested.

His sex trafficking “scheme” is believed to involve dozens of girls. The DA maintains that Epstein – known in New York society for being a wealthy Wall Street investor – paid girls for massages, which turned into sexual acts. Afterwards, the same girls would be paid to find new victims.

Prosecutors in the case now claim that Epstein and Maxwell were “partners in the crime” of sexual abuse.

The British socialite holds American and French citizenships and speaks several languages, was arrested in 2020 and has been imprisoned since then in the US – she is accused of having even tricked 14-year-old girls into being abused by Epstein in his mansion.

On the first day of the trial, both sides presented their opening arguments before a 12-person jury.

“She harassed vulnerable girls and manipulated them to get raped,” Assistant District Attorney Lara Pomerantz said in her speech.

Getty Images Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in New York in 2005; she denies the accusations of having participated in a sex trafficking network

Prosecutors argue that Maxwell was “essential” to Epstein’s abuse scheme; the defense argues that the socialite is only being charged because the prosecution failed to get a conviction from Epstein.

“The charges against Ghislaine Maxwell are for things done by Jeffrey Epstein, but she is not Jeffrey Epstein,” attorney Bobbi Sternheim declared in court.

If convicted, 59-year-old Maxwell could be sentenced to up to 80 years in prison.

The charges against her relate to a ten-year period between 1994 and 2004. Prosecutors say she acted as Epstein’s “right-hand man” and partner “from the beginning” of the abuses and that she “helped normalize a sexual behavior abusive” under a veneer of respectability.

Four plaintiffs are expected to testify anonymously during the trial in New York, in addition to former Epstein employees.

Maxwell’s defense must argue that the memory of the four is flawed, due to the passage of time and the influence of “external information and constant media reports”.

Getty Images Ghislaine Maxwell with her father Robert Maxwell, in 1984 photo; she grew up in a mansion and was educated in Oxford

‘Critical role’ in grooming

Also according to prosecutors, Ghislaine Maxwell played a “crucial role in the grooming and abuse” of underage girls.

Four of the charges refer to the period between 1994 and 1997, when she was, according to the indictment, one of the people closest to Epstein – to the point of being in “an intimate relationship with him”.

Two other charges – conspiracy to sex trafficking and sex trafficking in minors – came in an amendment to the indictment, covering the period 2001-2004.

Sarah Ransome, one of Epstein’s alleged victims, told the BBC’s Panorama program that Maxwell worked closely with the financier.

“Ghislaine controlled the girls. She was like a madam. She was the cog in the sexual exploitation operation,” said Ransome.

The Life of Ghislaine Maxwell

Born on the outskirts of Paris in 1961, Maxwell was raised in a mansion in the British countryside and attended Oxford University.

She is the youngest daughter of Robert Maxwell, a media tycoon.

After his father’s death in 1991, Maxwell left the UK and moved to the US, where he worked in real estate and met Jeffrey Epstein.

