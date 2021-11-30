The Beatles: Get Back – Review

“This is the life. That’s not the Beatles breakup.” The phrase that Peter Jackson used to describe The Beatles: Get Back resonates throughout the seven-hour-plus special. There is no re-reading here of what happened to the Beatles in 1969. There is no detour, or a desire to relax while the Beatles faint. It’s not a theory of what happened. It’s a look, deeper and more invasive than ever, at their relationships, and one that allows the members themselves to reflect on screen what they feel at such a unique moment in music history – and in their lives.

Coming from a filmmaker who loves to split projects into three parts, the documentary may, for some, feel long. But it is unimaginable that a fan of the quartet does not delight in each of the scenes of The Beatles: Get Back. Absolute master at putting together epics, Peter Jackson is probably the biggest star of the end result, the maker of something hitherto unthinkable for fans. The director introduces the Beatles in an unprecedented way, and translates the camaraderie that exists – and lasts – even as each one matures so clearly individual musical ideas.

The meeting of the four musicians – filmed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg to culminate in a TV special that would accompany the album let it be – it starts from a hesitant moment, said in every word in one of the first intimate discussions that the documentary reveals. Gathered shortly after rehearsals begin, the four reflect on the early loss of Brian Epstein, the group’s manager until his death in 1967. In the sequel, one of which Jackson uses only audio over symbolic images, the Beatles demonstrate the effects of lack of a leader. The vacuum is naturally filled by Paul McCartney.

The Beatles: Get Back it has a modern taste that is conveyed not only by the sensational images reworked by Jackson, but because it looks like a reality show. Eventually using audio and images from hidden cameras, Get Back triggers the desire for the invasion of intimacy and places fans in an almost indiscreet place, revealing private conversations between McCartney and John Lennon. On the way, which opens up the discomforts, the effect could not be different: here, the Beatles are human. After more than 50 years of documentaries, movies and shows, what Peter Jackson achieves is to put the Beatles down. In this process, we observe how each discussion, argument, misunderstanding and inconvenience is familiar. It’s tangible.

Jackson builds a whole narrative from the records, and is fantastic throughout the project, having fun with the feelings that each little chosen glimpse translates into. There are many, from tender looks to the most visible discomfort, and although each image speaks for itself – something evident, especially, at any time that focuses on the relationship between John and Yoko – Jackson knows very well how to use what he has in his hands. In one of its most brilliant sequels, shortly after George Harrison standing up and saying “well, I think I’m leaving the band”, the director symbolizes the movement with a long sonic chaos, then shows how real the decision was, with even more earthly and raw discussions between the members.

George’s departure, for any Beatles fan, is bombastic. Seeing it from an earthly perspective, with an unhappy individual standing up and saying his decision so bluntly, is a light slap in the face. This is not just one of the most important and revealing moments of Get Back, as well as a reminder that however close we try to get, the mystery surrounding the Beatles will always remain. The tension, resolved after two meetings between the members away from the cameras, remains intriguing, and is even a comfortable return to status quo among Get Back: The Beatles are still the Beatles, and you will never fully know them.

Between the lack of organization and planning (which, by the third part, already has a canceled TV special and only one uncertain show scheduled), the dispersion in rehearsals and the difficulty of achieving an acceptable sound quality, Jackson builds a narrative arc with straight to cliffhanger and even character development. In addition to humanization, there is a clear story told here, and it is one of the Beatles’ individual maturing. Maybe that’s why the separation that would come the following year now seems even more natural. Among the tracks considered for let it be there are “Gimme Some Truth”, “All Things Must Pass” and “Another Day”, sung with the unpretentiousness and ignorance that would become solo career classics (by Lennon, Harrison and McCartney, respectively).

And because a good story needs a final breather before the third act, midway through Part 2 Jackson introduces the one responsible for calming the nerves of everyone involved in the environment – which at that point had already moved to the Apple studio -, Billy Preston. It is a giant apparition of a figure who speaks little and does a lot in Get Back. Living up to the term “fifth Beatle”, Preston serves as oxygen for the members, and in one of the most curious moments he is even considered as a possible new member by Lennon. “It’s hard enough with four”, responds McCartney.

The interactions between Lennon and McCartney, indeed, are among the greatest treasures of Get Back, which seems to have come to defy some of the diverse myths surrounding the Beatles’ final stage. At nearly eight hours long, there’s not a pinch between the two, who seem like musical partners and bandmates absolutely comfortable with their positions in the group. The annoyance is mainly in George, who even seems to take on Lennon’s reputation for insecure. Yoko’s rigid presence, which is discussed among the group members, is understood by everyone as unimportant.

From Preston’s arrival to Apple’s rooftop show, the Beatles cling to each other in a renewed relationship, and with the members more stable, Jackson plays a masterful role in inserting those harbingers of things to come into John’s meetings. Lennon with the future manager (and problem) of the Beatles, Allen Klein. It’s as if the director introduces the final phase of Get Back with a nod that what comes next is out of our hands. Even so, arriving at that rooftop show, the filmmaker lifts the spectator’s spirits with great input from the lucky individuals who captured the performance without knowing they were witnessing the last Beatles show.

It’s a perfect closure to a journey that resulted in making the Beatles human beings. Going through a chaotic daily life, Jackson made the existence of McCartney, Lennon, Harrison and Ringo Starr a perfect blend of the epic and the mundane, only to put them high above the ground, literally bending over to see the people of London. Get Back you can land the Beatles all you want, and show that they feel the same way we do. But in the end, those Liverpool men follow up there, lifting the world to a place where the Beatles existed, were happy, and became individuals.