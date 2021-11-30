the factors that stir up Corinthians x Grmio

Corinthians confirmed its presence in the Copa Libertadores 2022 after the victory against Athletico-PR and the draw by Internacional in the round. With only two rounds left in the Brazilian Championship, Timão is getting ready to face Grêmio, on Sunday, in a duel that has two factors that further intensify the dispute between the teams.
The confrontation for the penultimate round of the competition can directly guarantee a spot in the Libertadores for the Parque São Jorge team. The team needs to secure the three points and still count on stumbling blocks from Red Bull Bragantino and Fortaleza. In addition, the duel can also enshrine the Guild’s relegation.
Today, the team from Rio Grande do Sul has 36 points, and still faces São Paulo for the 35th round on Thursday. If they lose at home and Bahia and Juventude win their games, Grêmio will no longer be able to leave Z4. Otherwise, the team commanded by Vagner Mancini arrives to face Corinthians at the risk of falling.
Determining the relegation of Grêmio is a separate rematch for the Corinthians fans. The reason is that, in 2007, the year in which Corinthians had its worst campaign in the Brasileirão and ended up going to Serie B, the Gauchos played an important role in what happened.
The feeling of “revenge” by Fiel is related to what happened on December 2, 2007. On that day, Corinthians and Grêmio drew 1-1 at the Estádio Olímpico, in Porto Alegre. The result, combined with the victory of Goiás over Internacional, in the same round, confirmed the relegation of Timão.
It is worth noting that Corinthians starts preparing to face Grêmio only on Wednesday. The cast will have two days off this Monday and Tuesday. For the duel, Sylvinho will not have Fagner and Gabriel, suspended for a third yellow card. In addition, Cantillo and Giuliano remain as doubts.
In addition, Corinthians is unbeaten in the Neo Química Arena since the fans returned to the stadium. There are eight consecutive victories so far. The duel against Grêmio, on Sunday, at 4 pm, will mark the last match at the stadium in the 2021 season.
Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|Atlético-MG
|78
|35
|24
|6
|5
|57
|25
|32
|74
|2nd
|Flamengo
|67
|34
|20
|7
|7
|66
|31
|35
|66
|3rd
|palm trees
|59
|35
|18
|5
|12
|54
|42
|12
|56
|4th
|Corinthians
|56
|36
|15
|11
|10
|39
|34
|5
|52
|5th
|Red Bull Bragantino
|53
|35
|13
|14
|8
|51
|41
|10
|50
|6th
|strength
|52
|35
|15
|7
|13
|41
|43
|-two
|50
|7th
|Fluminense
|51
|36
|14
|9
|13
|35
|36
|-1
|47
|8th
|Ceará
|49
|35
|11
|16
|8
|38
|35
|3
|47
|9th
|International
|48
|36
|12
|12
|12
|43
|39
|4
|44
|10th
|America-MG
|46
|35
|11
|13
|11
|36
|37
|-1
|44
|11th
|saints
|46
|36
|11
|13
|12
|33
|39
|-6
|43
|12th
|São Paulo
|45
|35
|10
|15
|10
|28
|33
|-5
|43
|13th
|Cuiabá
|43
|34
|9
|16
|9
|31
|32
|-1
|42
|14th
|Athletic-PR
|42
|35
|12
|6
|17
|39
|44
|-5
|40
|15th
|Atlético-GO
|41
|34
|9
|14
|11
|26
|34
|-8
|40
|16th
|Bahia
|40
|34
|10
|10
|14
|36
|44
|-8
|39
|17th
|Youth
|40
|34
|9
|13
|12
|33
|40
|-7
|39
|18th
|Guild
|36
|35
|10
|6
|19
|36
|47
|-11
|34
|19th
|sport
|33
|35
|8
|9
|18
|21
|35
|-14
|31
|20th
|Chapecoense
|15
|34
|1
|12
|21
|27
|59
|-32
|15
See also all the rounds and more information about the classification of the Brazilian Championship on the special page with the competition table.
Watch the games of the 37th round of the Brasileirão 2021
Games on 12/05/2021
16:00 – Bahia x Fluminense
16:00 – Atlético-MG x Red Bull Bragantino
16:00 – Corinthians x Grêmio
19:00 – Ceará x America-MG
19:00 – International x Atlético-GO
Games on 12/06/2021
19:00 – Athletico-PR x Palmeiras
19:00 – São Paulo x Youth
20:00 – Flamengo x Santos
21:00 – Chapecoense x Sport
22:00 – Cuiabá x Fortaleza
