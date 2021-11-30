the factors that stir up Corinthians x Grmio

Corinthians confirmed its presence in the Copa Libertadores 2022 after the victory against Athletico-PR and the draw by Internacional in the round. With only two rounds left in the Brazilian Championship, Timão is getting ready to face Grêmio, on Sunday, in a duel that has two factors that further intensify the dispute between the teams.

The confrontation for the penultimate round of the competition can directly guarantee a spot in the Libertadores for the Parque São Jorge team. The team needs to secure the three points and still count on stumbling blocks from Red Bull Bragantino and Fortaleza. In addition, the duel can also enshrine the Guild’s relegation.

Today, the team from Rio Grande do Sul has 36 points, and still faces São Paulo for the 35th round on Thursday. If they lose at home and Bahia and Juventude win their games, Grêmio will no longer be able to leave Z4. Otherwise, the team commanded by Vagner Mancini arrives to face Corinthians at the risk of falling.

Determining the relegation of Grêmio is a separate rematch for the Corinthians fans. The reason is that, in 2007, the year in which Corinthians had its worst campaign in the Brasileirão and ended up going to Serie B, the Gauchos played an important role in what happened.

The feeling of “revenge” by Fiel is related to what happened on December 2, 2007. On that day, Corinthians and Grêmio drew 1-1 at the Estádio Olímpico, in Porto Alegre. The result, combined with the victory of Goiás over Internacional, in the same round, confirmed the relegation of Timão.

It is worth noting that Corinthians starts preparing to face Grêmio only on Wednesday. The cast will have two days off this Monday and Tuesday. For the duel, Sylvinho will not have Fagner and Gabriel, suspended for a third yellow card. In addition, Cantillo and Giuliano remain as doubts.

In addition, Corinthians is unbeaten in the Neo Química Arena since the fans returned to the stadium. There are eight consecutive victories so far. The duel against Grêmio, on Sunday, at 4 pm, will mark the last match at the stadium in the 2021 season.

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st Atlético-MG 78 35 24 6 5 57 25 32 74 2nd Flamengo 67 34 20 7 7 66 31 35 66 3rd palm trees 59 35 18 5 12 54 42 12 56 4th Corinthians 56 36 15 11 10 39 34 5 52 5th Red Bull Bragantino 53 35 13 14 8 51 41 10 50 6th strength 52 35 15 7 13 41 43 -two 50 7th Fluminense 51 36 14 9 13 35 36 -1 47 8th Ceará 49 35 11 16 8 38 35 3 47 9th International 48 36 12 12 12 43 39 4 44 10th America-MG 46 35 11 13 11 36 37 -1 44 11th saints 46 36 11 13 12 33 39 -6 43 12th São Paulo 45 35 10 15 10 28 33 -5 43 13th Cuiabá 43 34 9 16 9 31 32 -1 42 14th Athletic-PR 42 35 12 6 17 39 44 -5 40 15th Atlético-GO 41 34 9 14 11 26 34 -8 40 16th Bahia 40 34 10 10 14 36 44 -8 39 17th Youth 40 34 9 13 12 33 40 -7 39 18th Guild 36 35 10 6 19 36 47 -11 34 19th sport 33 35 8 9 18 21 35 -14 31 20th Chapecoense 15 34 1 12 21 27 59 -32 15

Games on 12/05/2021

16:00 – Bahia x Fluminense

16:00 – Atlético-MG x Red Bull Bragantino

16:00 – Corinthians x Grêmio

19:00 – Ceará x America-MG

19:00 – International x Atlético-GO

Games on 12/06/2021

19:00 – Athletico-PR x Palmeiras

19:00 – São Paulo x Youth

20:00 – Flamengo x Santos

21:00 – Chapecoense x Sport

22:00 – Cuiabá x Fortaleza

