The family disputes the police’s version and denies the death of a fan victim of an attack by an organized supporter at Cruzeiro – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Renato Rios Neto/Itatiaia



Relatives of Mateus de Freitas Ferreira, aged 20, dispute the information officially confirmed by the Civil Police that the boy died. Mateus was the most serious victim of the ambush set up by members of the organized supporters Mafia Azul against a Move bus carrying some Galoucura fans, on the loop connecting the Ring Road to Via do Minério, in the Barreiro region.

The Civil Police informed that the six prisoners, all members of the Blue Mafia, will answer for criminal association, attempted murder and the consummate murder of the 20-year-old boy, that is, Mateus, but the family denies that he has died.

The report of Itatiaia he talked to Matheus’s mother and sister, who claim that the condition is very serious, but that he is not dead. Matheus’ sister, Ludmila Freitas, said that as long as there is life, there will be hope and the family believes in a miracle. Ludmila also asks for exemplary punishment in the case. Very shaken, she chose not to record an interview.

THE Itatiaia he was also at the João XXIII Hospital and spoke with officials who claim that the situation is extremely serious, practically irreversible, but that the young man is still biologically alive.

Another important development of the case is that the Public Ministry recommended to the Minas Gerais Football Federation the banning of the Blue Mafia in stadiums on match days for six months, across the country. The Public Ministry also notified the presidency of Cruzeiro and the presidency of the supporters Mafia Azul so that they could present manifestations within a period of up to 10 days. The Military Police was also notified to make internal and external disclosure and also to PMs from other states.

The MP also recommended that the Blue Mafia not use its headquarters on match days, under penalty of a R$ 50 thousand fine. The Minas Gerais Football Federation informed on its website that it will fully comply with the Public Ministry’s recommendation.

The attack will be investigated by the Barreiro Homicide Police.