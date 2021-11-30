the Flamengo market in November

Credit: Mount Fans.com

RENATO IS DISMISSED AFTER LIBERTADORES VICE

Flamengo officially announced the resignation of Renato Gaúcho. The coach reappeared this Monday (29), after the vice in Libertadores, and a conversation between the parties sacramented the break. Now the team will be led by Maurício Souza until the end of the Brasileirão.

GABIGOL HAS AN OFFER FROM ARABIA, BUT WANTS TO STAY IN THE FLAMENGO

With the end of the season getting closer and closer, Gabigol was once again the target of rumors involving a possible departure from Flamengo. However, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Flamengo striker does not consider accepting offers from Saudi Arabia, even with astronomical values ​​being offered. Happy at the Rio de Janeiro club, the shirt 9 prioritizes being on the rise in Brazilian football to keep his chances of being called up for the 2022 World Cup.

FLAMENGO HAS GALLARDO AT MIRA AND ASSESSMENTS TO PAY FORTUNA

Marcelo Gallardo is the name in Flamengo’s sights for 2022. And, according to journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira, in his column on UOL Esporte, Rubro-Negro is already considering paying high salaries for the new coach, as it was with Jorge Jesus , before the coronavirus pandemic. So, the club intends to disburse something around 4 to 5 million euros, about R$ 30 million annually for the replacement of Renato Gaúcho. In addition to Gallardo, Villas-Boas was also speculated.

FLAMENGO FIRES ONE MORE PROFESSIONAL AFTER RENATO GAÚCHO

Flamengo’s reformulation for 2022 began this Monday with the resignation of Renato Gaúcho. In addition to the coach and his assistant Alexandre Mendes, Marcelo Salles, the Beast, also left the club.

BRUNO VIANA WILL NOT STAY FOR 2022

After announcing the dismissal of coach Renato Portaluppi, as had already been signaled, Flamengo should also promote some departures in the squad aiming at the next season. According to information from the Portuguese newspaper “A Bola”, defender Bruno Viana, acquired on loan from Braga, will not remain on the Gávea team.

AGENT OF JORGE JESUS ​​OPENS THE GAME ABOUT POSSIBLE BACK TO FLA

“I don’t think this is viable in the near future… It’s not worth fueling this speculation because it has no chance of happening in the near future. A hecatomb would have to happen on both sides (Benfica and Flamengo) for this to be feasible in the short/medium term”, he said.

JORGE JESUS ​​WILL LEAVE BENFICA

Regardless of the results of the season, Jorge Jesus will leave Benfica at the end of his contract. At least that’s what Portugal’s newspaper O Novo claims in its latest edition. According to the publication, President Rui Costa’s decision has already been taken and the Mister’s future is doomed.

Jorge Jesus has a contract with Benfica until the end of the season, in mid-2022. According to what Torcedores.com found out, internally there are still no official conversations about his future, whether for renewal or departure. However, there is, in fact, the possibility of him leaving the club.

JOIA DA BASE CAN RECEIVE A PROPOSAL FROM REAL MADRID

Born in the youth categories and titled as a red-black jewel, the young Matheus França has been monitored by the Real Madrid team. According to the Spanish newspaper “As”, the forward should receive an offer from the merengue team next year, when he will turn 18 years old.

RAFINHA IS A TARGET OF THE FLAMENGO AGAIN

Flamengo would once again be eyeing the hiring of Rafinha Alcântara, PSG midfielder, to reinforce the team. The athlete was targeted in the middle of this year, but the parties did not agree. The athlete’s contract with the French runs until June 2023.

FANS REQUEST TWO MAIN PLAYERS TO LEAVE

The defeat in the Libertadores final, in addition to criticism for Renato Gaúcho, resulted in heavy charges against Flamengo’s squad. In this context, Isla and Everton Ribeiro were at the center of negative ratings and even a departure of the two athletes, currently starting the team, was demanded by fans on social networks.

Follow Fans on Facebook to follow the best news about football, games and other sports