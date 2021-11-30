the living robots that reproduce by biological self-replication

A study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences describes the process of biological self-replication through which machines known as “Xenobots” manage to reproduce. In other words, the so-called “living robots” are capable of something that is essential for the survival of any species: procreation.

According to the researchers at the University of Vermont and Tufts University, USA, responsible for the scientific article, the Xenobots group hundreds of individual cells and organize them into “baby” robots. After a few days, the offspring evolve to look and move exactly like their “parents”.

“People have thought for a long time that we’ve figured out all the ways in which life can reproduce or replicate,” said study co-author Douglas Blackiston, a senior scientist at Tufts. “But this is something that has never been observed before.”

Procreation ability was not foreseen in the initial idea of ​​living robots

According to the Digital Look explained at the time of the announcement of the development of the Xenobots project in January 2020, these living robots are built from embryonic stem cells from a species of African frog and can work groups, walk and swim in an organism and survive weeks without food .

As the researchers revealed at the time, they are “completely new life forms, never seen in nature”, with bodies designed by a supercomputer. “They are neither a traditional robot nor a known species of animal. They are a new class of artifact: a live, programmable organism,” said Joshua Bongard, one of the research leaders at the University of Vermont, in a press release.

Among the abilities of xenobots highlighted by scientists in an article published last year was the ability to survive in aqueous environments without additional nutrients for days or weeks – making them suitable for internal drug delivery. They were also said to be able to “fix” themselves when damaged.

“But one thing they cannot do, by scientists’ decision, is to reproduce,” the study said. Apparently, they’ve changed their minds. “We’re putting them in a new context and giving them the chance to re-imagine their multicellularity,” explained Bongard.

Independently, a Xenobot can produce “children”, however, the system usually “dies” shortly thereafter. To give parents a chance to see their children grow up, researchers turned to Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Pac-Man-like method could spawn a “Xenobot dynasty”

The team used an evolutionary algorithm to test billions of potential body shapes in simulation, looking for those that would be most effective for the self-replication method.

Upon detecting a mechanism that resembled that of the Pac-Man video game, the researchers decided to create a Xenobot in this format and tested its breeding abilities. They found that the AI-designed parent could use his Pac-Man-shaped “mouth” to compress the stem cells into circular offspring. The children then built grandchildren, who built great-grandchildren, who built great-grandchildren, and so on. A Xenobot dynasty was forming!

This could conjure up terrifying visions of swarms of self-replicating robots, but researchers predict more optimistic results. They believe their system can promote countless technologies, from living machines that clean microplastics to new drugs.

Michael Levin, a Tufts University biologist and co-leader of the new research, is particularly excited about the potential of regenerative medicine. “If we knew how to tell collections of cells what we wanted them to do, that would be regenerative medicine – that’s the solution to traumatic injuries, birth defects, cancer and aging,” said Levin. “Part of these different problems exist because we don’t know how to predict and control what groups of cells are going to build. Xenobots are a new platform to teach us.”

