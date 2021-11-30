The majority of Corinthians fans would not accept Renato Gacho as coach for 2022; see poll

Corinthians’ first choice to replace Vagner Mancini in the technical command, Renato Gaúcho was dismissed from Flamengo last Monday after losing in the Libertadores final. Fiel, however, does not want to see the coach at Timão.

In a poll conducted by my helm* to find out if the fans would accept the coach at the club next season, 35.5% of netizens who voted claimed not to want the coach “at all”, as Renato initially denied his chance to come to Corinthians. Another 30.9% highlighted preferring another name in an eventual replacement of Sylvinho.

“He had his chance and preferred to earn more money. Now continue to earn more money far away from Timon. Lost, playboy,” wrote one fan. “It should never have even been considered at Corinthians. Timão has an identity that has nothing to do with that coach’s profile,” said another.

About 25.9% of the 9,737 votes affirmed that they believe that Renato Gaúcho deserves a new opportunity to command the Timon. The minority, 7.7%, highlighted that, if it is the only option for the next season, they prefer to keep Sylvinho in charge.

It is worth remembering that the Corinthians board opened conversations with Renato Gaúcho in May. After the “no” by the captain, the club tried to hire Diego Aguirre, who also denied the opportunity and later took over at Internacional.

It was then that Timão announced the hiring of Sylvinho for the position. The Corinthians coach has little approval from the crowd, but is with the team in fourth place and with a confirmed place for the Libertadores 2022. The board even maintains the speech of continuing the coach at the club.

*The partials used were checked at 9:28 am on November 30, 2021.

Check the results of the poll conducted by Meu Timão

See more at: Corinthians coaches, Corinthians fans and Fans’ opinion.