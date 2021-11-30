‘The More Life, the Better!’: Flavia will be threatened when trying to surrender to the police | come around

Xiii… will Flávia be able to get out of this mess?🤔 Understand everything that is coming 😉👇

🎧 Matthew Solano, O William in “The More Life, the Better!”, reveals ‘secret’ to not be deluded by fame:

▶️ Remember Cora and Flávia’s theft:

Cora’s plan goes wrong

✅ Flávia was involved in the coup of Cora, her co-worker at the Pulp Fiction nightclub, and stole a suitcase full of dollars at the airport. Cora ended up in jail, but Flávia managed to escape with her suitcase, disguising herself as a flight attendant on Guilherme’s plane.

✅ After suffering an accident on this same plane, Flávia regretted the crime. But it’s not been easy for the dancer to redeem herself, as in addition to having the police on her tail, Flávia is also running away from Neco (Carlos Silberg) and Leco (André Silberg), Cora’s brothers who want to rescue the millionaire suitcase.

Cora accuses Flavia of the theft

United by accident ✈💥

💥Guilherme and Flávia met during the plane crash, and ended up in the sky, where they stood face to face with the Death (the maia).

👉 Death Scenes in ‘The More Life, The Better!’ are successful and the actress celebrates: ‘I was surprised!’

A Morte presents itself to Guilherme, Paula, Neném and Flávia

💥 Trying to help Flávia, Guilherme is doing everything he can to convince her to hand over the stolen suitcase to the police. The doctor ended up getting involved in the young woman’s confusion, and the two were chased by the twins.

Leco and Neco find Flávia and Guilherme, who run away from the brothers

Whether to deliver or not is the question 🧳🤔

2 of 4 Guilherme (Mateus Solano) tries to convince Flávia (Valentina Herszage) to turn herself in to the police in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe Guilherme (Mateus Solano) tries to convince Flávia (Valentina Herszage) to turn herself in to the police in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe

Flávia wants to clean her bar with the police, but is afraid of being arrested. To free the dancer from jail, the doctor will ask her father, Daniel (Tato Gabus Mendes), who is a lawyer, to accompany Flávia to the police station.

3 of 4 Daniel Monteiro (Tato Gabus Mendes), father of Guilherme (Mateus Solano), in ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’ will be Flávia’s lawyer (Valentina Herszage) — Photo: Globo/Fabio Rocha Daniel Monteiro (Tato Gabus Mendes), father of Guilherme (Mateus Solano), in ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’ will be Flávia’s lawyer (Valentina Herszage) — Photo: Globo/Fabio Rocha

“You’re doing the right thing! You’re not going to give up now, are you?”, Daniel will question the dancer.

4 out of 4 Neco (Carlos Silberg) and Leco (André Silberg) will threaten Flávia (Valentina Herszage) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe Neco (Carlos Silberg) and Leco (André Silberg) will threaten Flávia (Valentina Herszage) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe

Arriving at the police station, the young woman will come face to face with Neco and Leco again and will suffer another threat from Cora’s brothers:

“Cora told us to get your father if you don’t give her the dollars”, threatens Neco.

Xiii… now what? Will Flávia deliver the stolen suitcase to the police or the bandits? 🤔

30 nov Tuesday Guilherme talks to Flávia. The teacher is surprised by Tigger’s performance. Baby thinks about visiting her brother in the prison. Paula is devastated by the commercial for Carmen’s cosmetic. Odete gets infuriated when she sees Jandira selling hot items at her place of work. Daniel convinces Flávia to turn himself in and return the dollars. Betina is looking for a job. Neco threatens Flávia, who decides to run away with the dollars. Tina doesn’t let Tigger fight Dennis. Daniel notices Flávia’s escape and alerts Guilherme. Marcelo catches Paula and Neném in the businesswoman’s room. Guilherme prevents Flávia from finding Neco and Leco. Check out the full summary for the day and week!

Review the highlights of the Monday, 11/29 chapter

🎧 Valentina Herszage reveals challenge to live sensual dancer in “The More Life the Better!”

‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’: the protagonists’ first music video moves the public’s heart; watch!