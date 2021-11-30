‘The More Life, the Better!’: Paula will be caught caressing Baby’s body | come around

Paula thinks about using Neném in her new product campaign

At the tuesday chapter, the powerful will test a product from Terrare Cosmetics in the ace’s body, and Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo), Paula’s lover, will find the intimacy between the two strange. What a frill!😮 Check out the spoilers! 😉

Paula’s crush on Neném 🔥

Paula and Neném met during a plane crash. Since then, the businesswoman hasn’t been able to get the former player out of her mind… Even a spicy dream the powerful one has been having with Neném.

Paula dreams of Baby and wakes up scared

Without resisting the player’s charm, Paula had the brilliant idea of ​​making him the poster boy for her cosmetics brand, and, to top it off, save her company from bankruptcy.

Paula says that Baby will be the face of her men’s moisturizing cream

Too worried about conquering Neném and getting Terrare Cosmeticos out of the mud, Paula doesn’t even suspect she’s being betrayed by Marcelo, the vice president of Terrare cosmetics with whom he has an affair. 🤡🤡🤡

Paula and Marcelo kiss in the office

Interested in taking over from Paula as president of the company, Marcelo became an ally of Carmem (Julia Lemmertz), the powerful enemy’s number 1 in business and personal life.

Carmen confides in Marcelo why she wants to end up with Paula

🧴 Trying to convince Neném to be a model for her campaign, Paula will ask him to try her product.

“It’s a cream for a man’s whole body. That’s why I need to apply it to yours”, the businesswoman will suggest.

2 of 2 Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo) catches a scene of intimacy between Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) and Neném (Vladimir Brichta) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo) captures a scene of intimacy between Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) and Neném (Vladimir Brichta) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe

🧴 Even with the back foot, Neném will give in to Paula’s request and will take off his shirt. When the businesswoman is passing the cream on the ex-star’s body, Marcelo will arrive and will be shocked by the scene.

“But what is this, Paula? What little shame is this?”, will scream Paula’s lover.

Check out what else will happen in Tuesday’s chapter:

30 nov Tuesday Guilherme talks to Flávia. The teacher is surprised by Tigger’s performance. Baby thinks about visiting her brother in the prison. Paula is devastated by the commercial for Carmen’s cosmetic. Odete gets infuriated when she sees Jandira selling hot items at her place of work. Daniel convinces Flávia to turn himself in and return the dollars. Betina is looking for a job. Neco threatens Flávia, who decides to run away with the dollars. Tina doesn’t let Tigger fight Dennis. Daniel notices Flávia’s escape and alerts Guilherme. Marcelo catches Paula and Neném in the businesswoman’s room. Guilherme prevents Flávia from finding Neco and Leco. Check out the full summary for the day and week!

