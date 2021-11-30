the possible opponents of Palmeiras

FIFA Club World Cup, which will feature Palmeiras and Chelsea, will be held in the UAE between February 3rd and 12th, 2022

This Monday, the FIFA drew the keys of the Club World Cup of 2021, which will be played between February 3 and 12, 2022, in Abu Dhabi, US United Arab Emirates.

The tournament will bring together seven teams. Are they: palm trees, Chelsea, Al-Jazeera, Al Ahly, Monterrey, Auckland City and Al Hilal.

See below the analysis of each team that will compete in the tournament:

palm trees

Current champion of the Liberators cup, the team coached by Abel Ferreira arrives for the tournament trying to win and looking for a better performance, since in 2020 they fell in the semifinal to the tigers and lost the 3rd place decision to Al Ahly, on penalties.

In defense, the goalkeeper Weverton and the defender Gustavo Gomez are the main pillars of the summer. In midfield, Danilo arrives accredited by the great Libertadores decision made, and Raphael Veiga it is the brain of the team, playing a leading role and decision-making power throughout the season.

Chelsea

The powerful English team arrives at the tournament looking for the unprecedented title, since in 2012 they lost the decision to the Corinthians.

The team trained by Thomas Tuchel is the current leader of Premier League and have in Romelu Lukaku the main name. the belgian has four goals in 12 games in the current season.

Lukaku during a game between Chelsea and Southampton, for the Premier League EFE/EPA/Facundo Arrizabalaga

You Blues they still have two Brazilians in the cast. the defender Thiago Silva and steering wheel Jorginho, naturalized Italian.

Monterrey

The Mexican team is the current champion of concacaf and arrives for the Club World Cup looking for the feat of going to the final of the tournament for the first time.

You rays have some familiar names. Rogelio Funes Mori, revealed by the river plate, is the greatest scorer in the club’s history. In attack, the team trained by Javier Aguirre also counts in the attack with Joel Campbell, highlight of the surprising Costa Rica at world Cup of 2014.

Rogelio Funes Mori, Monterrey forward Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

Monterrey has five Concacaf conquests and can face Palmeiras in the semifinals.

Al Ahly

The club from Egypt is stamped on the Club World Cup. greatest champion of African Champions League with 10 titles, the egyptians were in the way of Palmeiras in 2020 and won the 3rd place decision on penalties.

The team trained by Pitso Mosimane have on the attacker Percy Tau the main name. The South African player arrived at Al Ahly in August for 1.8 million euros and from the brighton, club that disputes the Premier League. In six games until here there is five goals noted and is the top scorer of the Egyptians of the season.

play 0:45 Chelsea’s Italian-Brazilian midfielder spoke about the possible match between Palmeiras and Chelsea at the World Cup

Al-Jazeera

Current champion of the Emirates, Al-Jazira is in the Club World Cup because he is from the host country. In 2021, it will be the club’s second participation in the competition.

In 2017, it stayed in 4th losing place to the pachuca in the decision of the bronze. At that event, the Real Madrid got the title after beating the Guild.

The Dutch-trained team Marcel Keizer has two Brazilians in the cast and both are regulars. the left wing João Victor, which passed through the base of Palmeiras, and Bruno, which left the base of the Novorizontino towards the Arab club.

The highlight, however, is the attacker Ali Mabkhout. The 31-year-old tops Al-Jazira’s artillery and assists chart this season, with four balls in the nets and four passes given for goal.

Al Hilal

current champion of Asian Champions League by winning the Pohang Steelers in the decision, Al Hilal arrives for his second participation in the Club World Cup. The first was in 2019, when it was on the way to Flamengo.

The team trained by Portuguese Leonardo Jardim has some well-known figures who have played in European football. The pillar of the Arabs is in the strong attacking duo formed by the French gomis and by marega, ex-Harbor.

Al-Hilal players celebrating goal in Asian Champions League final AFP via Getty Images

The Portuguese coach, even, was Flamengo’s ‘dream’ before closing, in 2020, with Domènec Torrent.

In the middle, Matthew Pereira, Brazilian naturalized Portuguese, is the waiter of the season, with five assists.

Another acquaintance is Gustavo Cuellar. The former Flamengo wheel has been with Al Hilal since 2019.

Auckland City

Finally, the representative from Oceania. The New Zealand club was the team chosen by the OFC (Oceanian Football Confederation) to represent the continent in the competition.

New Zealand’s greatest champion with eight titles arrives for the dispute of your 11th World. The best placement was the 3rd place in the 2014 edition.

trained by english José Figueira, the Oceania team has in the center forward Angus Kilkolly the main player. In the season, he leads the club’s top scorers table with 18 balls in the net.

The keys are assembled as follows:

1st PHASE

GAME 1

Al-Jazeera (UAE) x Auckland City (NZL)

2nd PHASE

GAME 2

Al-Ahly (EGI) X Monterrey (MEX)

GAME 3

Al-Hilal (SAU) X GAME 1 Winner

SEMIFINALS

GAME 4

Palmeiras (BRA) X GAME 2 Winner

GAME 5

Winner of GAME 3 vs Chelsea (ING)

FINAL

GAME 6

GAME 4 Winner X GAME 5 Winner