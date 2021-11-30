The ten biggest cryptocurrencies of the three cycles of high Bitcoin

Ending the month of November with a value of 58,000 dollars per unit, Bitcoin is in the third peak of its history. The other two were marked at a price of 1,000 dollars in 2013 and almost BRL 20,000 in 2017.

Thanks to Bitcoin, several altcoins took advantage of the opportunity and also had great valuations in these periods. Despite this, few remained in the top 10 in two of these three cycles.

Betting on who’s winning doesn’t always seem like a good option, unless you’re betting on Bitcoin, after all it’s been sovereign in the top 1 since its inception.

The 2013 high

According to historical data as of December 1, 2013, the top ten cryptocurrencies by market value were Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP), Peercoin (PPC), Namecoin (NMC), Quark (QRK), Megacoin (MEC), BitShares (PTS), Feathercoin (FTC) and Primecoin (XPM).

Their narratives were the most varied, Litecoin (LTC) was called the silver of cryptocurrencies. And while Ripple (XRP) was the currency of banks, BitShares (PTS) tried to solve scalability issues. Namecoin (NMC), on the other hand, would work as a DNS in a decentralized manner, as would the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) today.

Although some of them have appreciated, against the dollar, from 2013 to 2021, the only one that is still in the top 10 is Ripple (XRP), even so it fell from third to seventh position.

The 2017 high

For convenience reasons, we also took data from early December to talk about 2017. As of that date Bitcoin was still at $11,300, and would go up to $20,000 later.

Four years ago, Bitcoin again dominated the market, this time followed by Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ripple (XRP), Dash (DASH), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Gold (BTG), IOTA (MIOTA ), Cardano (ADA) and Monero (XMR).

Again, although some have gained value due to the recent rise of Bitcoin, many of them have disappeared from the top 10. Their narratives, as in 2013, were quite varied.

Dash and Monero were more focused on privacy, while IOTA promised micro-transactions for the Internet of Things (IoT). Also on the list are two Bitcoin clones that tried to take advantage of his name.

Those that remain in the top 10 are only Ethereum (ETH), which despite its current scalability issues has proven to be useful, again Ripple (XRP) but ever lower, and Cardano (ADA) which has moved up two places.

The 2021 high

Bitcoin’s current high, still close to its historic price of $69,000, continued to help the cryptocurrency industry grow, causing many currencies to break their historic highs as well.

In the current top 10 Bitcoin is still the leader, still followed by Ethereum (ETH) and with several other new currencies on the list, such as Binance (BNB), Tether (USDT), Solana (SOL), USD Coin (USDC), Polkadot (DOT) and Dogecoin. In addition to Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP) that have been there since 2017.

At the top today are two centralized stablecoins, one memecoin, four currencies focused on smart contracts and one that seeks interoperability between blockchains.

Since the rotation of this top 10 during these 4-year cycles is extremely high, it is very likely that by 2025 the vast majority of them will disappear.

The fierce competition between ETH, BNB, SOL and ADA could indicate that three of them will be the next to disappear from the list, as well as Dogecoin, when the meme fever passes. The recent regulatory focus on stablecoins may also diminish their power.

For those who want to invest, the best options seem to be Bitcoin itself, which guides the entire herd, or another cryptocurrency that will take advantage of the next hype. However, this seems like a long shot, as there are more than 10,000 cryptocurrencies. And in addition to the various current sectors, such as DeFi and Metaverso, others may emerge within the next 4 years.