The Ugliest Cell Phones Ever: See 12 Controversial Look Models | Technology

Cell phones have gone from their launch from simple communication devices to true luxury items. This is what the newly opened, and fully digital, shows Cellular Museum (Mobile Phone Museum, in English).

With one collection of over 2,000 devices, from 200 manufacturers, dating from 1984 to the present day, this technological collection illustrates that not always the expected success is achieved.

On the contrary, there were many failures, some cell phones draw attention not for their beauty, but for the strangeness they generate.

At its launch, the Cellular Museum took the opportunity to curate the “ugliest cell phones”. We know that beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, that’s why see the 12 chosen models and draw your own conclusions:

Nokia 7600 — Photo: Mobile Phone Museum

Launch: September 25, 2003

Weight: 123 grams

Surname: “mango”

A big bet from Nokia, the 7600 was developed with a fashionable product. Its creators chose not to put a front-facing camera because they believed that this trend would not catch on, which turned out to be a big mistake.

At the time, the phone was considered too difficult to use because of its different keyboard.

Samsung P110V — Photo: Mobile Phone Museum

Launch: February 12, 2007

Samsung thought it would be interesting to subvert the idea of ​​an upright landline phone. Why not a screen that moves and can lie down?

At the time of launch, the P110V was considered one of the most innovative industrial designs due to its multidirectional hinge.

The idea, however, did not spread and many people found the look of the cell phone somewhat controversial.

NTT Personal Paldio 101Y — Photo: Mobile Phone Museum

Launch: July 1, 1995

Weight: 198 grams

i-Kids SF-001 — Photo: Mobile Phone Museum

How about a cell phone with ears? That was the idea of ​​the i-Kids SF-001, which left the device looking like a little animal.

Launch: january 2006

Weight: 75 grams

Motorola Personal Phone — Photo: Mobile Phone Museum

A device that undoubtedly changed a lot its time, when mobile devices were still rare. There are people who already think it is a retro piece, but others find the “brick” format unattractive.

There was the possibility to store only 10 contacts and detail: there is no screen, so the signal strength and battery life were indicated by a series of audible beeps.

Launch: 1992

Weight: 300 grams

Samsung S5150 Diva — Photo: Mobile Phone Museum

When opened, its screen and keyboard are beyond conventional, but what stands out about the S5150 is its textured, chrome-style exterior.

Launch: december 2009

Weight: 83 grams

Nokia 7700 — Photo: Mobile Phone Museum

It looks more like a piece from a 1990s sci-fi movie, but this is the Nokia 7700 that was sold in stores in the early 2000s. emails.

With only 8 buttons, it was necessary to use a pen to increase navigability.

Launch: October 28, 2003

Weight: 183 grams

LG Savage — Photo: Mobile Phone Museum

Launch: November 8, 2005

Unlike flip-flop phones, the Savaje was slider and split into three parts: the screen and two keyboards. But the highlight was in its software, the SavaJe OS.

This was an open operating system for cell phones, based on Java technology. The idea was to offer an easy-to-customize platform for operators, but it was abandoned just 1 year after launch.

Toshiba TS21I — Photo: Mobile Phone Museum

Launched in 2002, the TS21I is a device without a great visual appeal. Buttons in the form of drops combined with lines not too flashy, left the model a little dull.

Nokia 3650 — Photo: Mobile Phone Museum

One of Nokia’s most famous models, the 3650 features a circular keypad inspired by old dial devices. The result was something impractical for everyday use.

In addition to being able to take photos, it was also possible to capture videos of up to 15 seconds, but which had no audio.

Launch: September 6, 2002

Weight: 130 grams

Sierra Wirelles VOQ — Photo: Mobile Phone Museum

This was Sierra Wireless’s first and only cell phone. Called the VOQ, it cost $400 when it was released and won the British Columbia Technology Industries Association’s “Excellence in Product Innovation” award.

Sales success, however, did not come. The idea was to make a keyboard to fight BlackBerry models, but users felt uncomfortable when opening the keyboard and starting to type. There are reports that it started to fall out of the hand, a gross ergonomics error.

Launch: October 8, 2003

Weight: 145 grams

Nokia 3300a — Photo: Mobile Phone Museum

Another Nokia device that draws attention for its design. The 3300a even resembled a portable video game, but its use as a cell phone turned out not to be as easy as expected.

Launch: June 2003

Weight: 125 grams

Surname: hitchiker

How to visit the Cell Phone Museum

To access the museum’s collection, just go to the online address. For now, visitors can only see this way, but organizers do not rule out a physical space to display the devices in the future.

Ben Wood is a collector and creator of the show, he started the project in 2004.

Ben Wood, one of the creators of the Cell Phone Museum — Photo: Mobile Phone Museum