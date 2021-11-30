There are fewer people wanting to buy real estate in Brazil; research points out reasons | Properties

The number of Brazilians who declared their intention to acquire properties in the coming months, it maintained its downward trajectory after a record mark in the 3rd quarter of 2020, going from 48% to 43% in the 3rd quarter of 2021 . Data are from the research FipeZap X-ray , prepared from the participation of 1,805 respondents between October 28 and November 16, 2021.

Read too:

– Property owner in São Paulo needs 17 years of rent to pay investment

– FGC auctions land, commercial and rural areas in the state of São Paulo

The study offers unprecedented data on the perception and behavior of agents in the real estate market, including information on purchases made and purchase intentions; investor participation among buyers; incidence and percentage of discounts negotiated on the advertised value; perception and expectations regarding the level and trajectory of property prices in the short and long term, among other topics of interest.

Among those who declared intention to acquire real estate in the near future, most respondents were divided between preference for used properties (47%) and indifference between new and used (45%). In terms of objective, most potential buyers highlighted the intention to use the intended property for “housing” (88%), largely surpassing the objective “investment” (12%).

As for the participation of buyers – that is, interviewees who declared having purchased property in the last 12 months – the number stayed stable between the 2nd quarter and the 3rd quarter of 2021, representing 14%.

Do you want to buy property? Tool helps you simulate financing

In relation to the state or type of property purchased, the preference for second-hand properties showed a slight increase in the sample (71%). Among the objectives mentioned by those who actually bought a property, the proportion that cited the purpose “housing” went from 61% to 65% of the sample, in contrast to the decline in the “investment” objective (from 39% to 35%). Considering those who mentioned the objective “housing”, the option “to live with someone” was mentioned by 73% of buyers. Among those classified as investors, the intention to allocate the property for lease and obtain income prevailed (68%).

After a long period of decline, between mid-2020 and 2021, the percentage of discounted transactions grew again in recent months, ending September 2021 with an average incidence of 65% on transactions carried out in the last 12 months. Considering only transactions that involved some reduction in the advertised value, in turn, the average percentage of discount negotiated between buyers and sellers remained at the historical floor of the survey (9%).

The share of respondents who classified the values ​​as “high or very high” has grown significantly over the last few periods, from 59% in the 3rd quarter of 2020 to 74% in the 3rd quarter of 2021, the highest level calculated for this perception since 2015 (when it reached 76%).

In parallel, the percentage of respondents who credit the current property prices as “reasonable” dropped from 29% to 19% in the same range. As a result of this new framework, the perception that prices were at “low or very low” levels started to be shared by a reduced and declining portion of respondents in the survey sample (4%).

Most respondents project a nominal increase (without discounting inflation) in property values ​​– from 32% in the 3rd quarter of 2020 to 42% of the sample in the 3rd quarter of 2021. The participation of respondents who share a expected maintenance of current prices dropped from 31% to 26%, behavior mirrored by the group of respondents who are betting on the fall in property prices (from 15% to 12% of the sample).

Considering the three groups evaluated separately by the survey, the biggest rise in prices was found among buyers who purchased properties recently (+7%), followed by expectations among owners (+3.3%) and potential buyers (+1.1%) . In aggregate terms, the sample’s average expectation for property prices in the next 12 months, considering the expectations of all respondents, showed an accommodation in the last quarter compared to the previous quarter (+3.1%), projecting a nominal increase of 2.7%.