There has been no successful attack on electronic voting machines, says Barroso

by

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) revealed, this Monday (29), that of the 29 attacks carried out on electronic voting machines in the 6th edition of the Public Security Test (TPS), five managed to pass the security barrier. According to the organization’s president, minister Luís Roberto Barroso, none of them were successful.

The most serious attack was the fifth, carried out by experts from the Federal Police who managed to break into the ballot box transmission network and enter the TSE network. However, the technicians were not able to tamper with the system or tamper with any votes. According to Barroso, “entry is already a concern”, which will be investigated by the agency.

The other four attacks were less relevant, but still carry some risk. The first was done by attaching a false panel to the panel of the urn, which managed to read the votes cast.

To be carried out, it is necessary to have contact with the ballot box, where the false panel will be coupled, and wait for voters to type in the numbers and choose their candidates, vote blank or cancel. Afterwards, the false panel must be removed, in order to carry out the analysis and break confidentiality.

The second attack was with the unscramble of the ballot paper – a ballot printed with the totalization of votes in the ballot box after the end of the election. The results are passed on to the TSE system in a scrambled way to avoid leaking sensitive data, but the hackers managed to do it.

Barroso explained that there is no relevance to the attack because the bulletin is already public –it is distributed to party agents after the vote- and that it is an outdated technology, from the time when there was no digital signature on the equipment.

In the third attack, hackers managed to get past the security barrier of the transmission network, but stopped at the security barrier at the entrance to the TSE network. Barroso said that this represents a threat and the technicians “will study how this can happen”.

The fourth attack was on the headphones of the ballot box, used for people who are visually impaired to be able to vote – explanations are issued and the voter dictates his vote.

With a device with bluetooth technology, it was possible to transmit to another person what was being said in the cabin. With this vulnerability, the vote of people who needed to use this system would only be impacted, with someone attaching the equipment to the back of the urn.

In May 2022, the so-called “confirmation test” will be carried out, which will verify whether the changes made to the electronic voting system were effective.