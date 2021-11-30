These were the best apps of the year, according to Google

Google chose the best apps of the year available in Brazil by Play Store, its virtual store. In addition to the recognition by the company itself, the award also includes users’ choices by popular vote. For this year, Google chose to also consider apps and games available on tablets, smartwatches and televisions/media centers that use some version of Android.

Disney+ streaming service was voted best app of the year, not only in the editors’ choice but also in the popular vote and in the “Funniest Apps” category.

In the games category, Pokémon UNITE was chosen by Google. The free game, which puts little monsters to fight, was released for Android on September 22, 2021 and has already downloaded more than 10 million. It also won in the Best Innovative Games category.

Already the popular vote, Garena Free Fire MAX won the popular vote. Released on September 28, 2021, Free Fire MAX remains in battle royale matches, but differs in graphics and gameplay compared to the original version.

In the new categories, Calm, MyFitnessPal and Sleep Cycle won as “best apps for Wear OS” (Google’s smart watch system). The three apps help with well-being with functions that range from relaxing sounds for sleep to monitoring of diet and exercise.

On tablets, the image creation and editing apps Adobe Lightroom, Canva and Concepts were the winners.

Still on tablets, the best games were Chicken Police, My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge (which also won in the “Best indie games” category) and League of Legends: Wild Rift (which even took the “Best competitive games” category).

Check out the winners in all categories:

best apps

Best app: Disney+

Popular vote – Best app of 2021: Disney+

more fun apps

best hidden treasures

Best everyday apps

Best apps for personal growth

Best apps for Wear OS

Best apps for tablet

best games

Best game: Pokémon UNITE

Popular vote – Best game of 2021: Garena Free Fire MAX

best competitive games

Best Innovative Games

best casual games

best indie games

Best tablet games