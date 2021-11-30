They cut off the light in the house; that’s great? | Economy

With the increase in the electricity bill, Brazilians are having to spend more money to keep the energy supply inside their homes. And, with the risk of default, the tendency to have the light cut out increases.

Proteste, an organization that defends the rights of consumers, warns that companies can cut the energy of those who fail to pay their electricity bills, but there are procedures that must be followed by companies.

See below when this can happen, what the consumer should do and the deadline for the light to be turned back on, according to Proteste.

Consumers who are behind on their electricity bills can have their service interrupted and suffer power cuts. However, there is no minimum amount of open accounts that would allow the power to be cut off. In other words, the electric company can cut the light in the home of the delinquent consumer with just one open account.

However, this does not mean that, right after the payment of the bill is overdue, the electricity of a house will be cut off. The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) establishes rules and deadlines to cut energy.

Deadline for power cut

One of Aneel’s guidelines is that consumers must be notified of non-payment of a bill at least 15 days before the cut. So that’s the minimum time frame to cut the power.

If the company does not send the notice, the interruption of service will be improper and the concessionaire may be required to pay compensation to the consumer, even if the bill has not been paid.

In addition, the cut can only be made within a maximum period of 90 days after the expiration of the electricity bill. If the deadline is exceeded, the electric company will no longer be able to carry out the cut. If this happens, the debt can only be charged in court or administratively.

In general, prior notice regarding the power cut is made in the electricity bill itself. Therefore, it is recommended to read the bill carefully to check if there is any warning of interruption of the power supply.

Debt renegotiation

Although they do not have a legal obligation, many companies carry out the renegotiation of debts and payment in installments of the value of the invoices that are open. Some of them allow the installment of debts in up to 12 installments, as is the case of Enel São Paulo. By negotiating the value of electricity bills that are open to payment, consumers can avoid cutting the supply.

Cut Back To Low Income Families

In the case of low-income families entitled to the Social Tariff, which gives discounts on their electricity bills, power cuts due to non-payment were allowed again as of October 1st. The interruption had been suspended since April due to the pandemic. They are entitled to the Social Tariff:

Families that are on the Unified Registry for social programs of the federal government and have a per capita income of up to half the minimum wage (R$550);

Seniors aged 65 or over or people with disabilities who receive the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC);

Families who are in the Cadastro Único with monthly income of up to 3 minimum wages (R$ 3,300) who have a disease or disability in the family that requires treatment with continued use of appliances that need electricity.

To register for the Social Tariff, Aneel recommends seeking out the energy distributor in your state to classify the residence as eligible for the benefit. In addition, on phone 167, you can ask questions about this benefit.

Power cut due to non-payment of electricity bills is allowed again

Cutting warning: how to proceed

If the consumer has received notice of default on an account that will lead to the power cut, it is necessary to make payment of outstanding debts as soon as possible. This means that all account amounts, interest and other debts that are related to the cut notice must be paid.

Payments must be made at any bank branch or lottery shop. It is recommended to keep proof of payment of the bills to show that the amount has already been paid, in case the company sends technicians to the residence to carry out the cut.

If you cannot pay, it is recommended to look for the company to negotiate and, eventually, pay the outstanding bill in installments. After payment, keep all receipts, service protocols and all documents that prove that you have paid off the debt.

Deadline for turning the light back on

Power companies can cut off the light in a home only during business hours, between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm. In addition, Aneel’s resolution establishes that the suspension of the service cannot happen on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, holidays and on the eve of holidays.

In case of interruption of the light service, the reconnection only takes place after payment of the debt. In this case, it is necessary to look for the energy company to inform the payment of the debt. The period for the return of the light service after notification of payment is 24 hours for urban areas and 48 hours for rural areas.

If the connection request is made on working days, between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm, the period starts to run on the same day;

For orders placed after 6 pm, the deadline only starts at 8 am the following day;

If the request is made after 6:00 pm on Friday or during the weekend, the deadline for reconnection will be from 8:00 am on Monday;

If the reconnection request is made on holidays, the deadline for returning the service will be from 8:00 am on the next business day.

If the electricity is not turned back on within the established rules and deadlines, the consumer can seek consumer protection agencies or file a lawsuit in the Special Civil Court to demand compensation for material and moral damages due to the service provider’s failure .

Economy prevents default

Tips to save on your electricity bill

One of the ways to avoid power cuts at home is precisely to reduce electricity consumption, making the bill fit in your pocket.

See below for tips from Enel Distribuição São Paulo to save money in this early winter, when the trend is towards an increase in energy consumption.

The recommendation is to stay as little as possible in the bath. The most common appliances have a power of approximately 5,500W. In this way, a 15-minute shower per day, per person, for a family of four, is equivalent to the energy consumption of more than 400 13W LED lamps turned on for one hour, which corresponds to about R$ 100 on the bill .

If the electric shower is used in the warm or summer position, there will be a saving of around 30%, in other words, R$ 30.00. If possible, schedule the bath for the hottest hours of the day.

Heaters and air conditioning

In winter, they can correspond to 1/3 of the household expenditure on electricity, depending on use. Avoid leaving the heater on for long periods and only use it when outdoors.

Regarding air conditioners, avoid using it for long periods and opt for inverter models, which are more efficient and economical.

Enjoy natural light and open windows and curtains during the day.

When painting walls and ceilings, prefer light colors, which better reflect the light.

Replace incandescent bulbs with fluorescent or LED, which consume 60% to 80% less energy and heat the environment less.

Don’t leave the TV on without someone watching.

Set the timer (auto power off) before going to sleep, preventing the TV from being turned on unnecessarily.

In the case of the computer, turn off the device whenever it remains unused for more than 2 hours.

Turn off the monitor after 15 minutes of inactivity.

Unplug or unplug when not using an appliance.

Do not leave the devices on stand-by as they continue to consume energy.

Washing and Drying Machines

Use the maximum capacity of the washing machines and dryers.

In washing machines, be aware of the amount of soap, avoiding repeating the rinsing operation.

For machines that have a heated water function, the company recommends not using this feature.

As for dryers, use them only when really necessary and with maximum capacity.

Do not open the refrigerator door unnecessarily so as not to force the appliance motor.

Check that the rubber seal on the door is doing its job.

Never use the back of the equipment to dry clothes or shoes.

In winter, reduce the refrigerator’s cooling power, as the outside temperature will already be cooler.

Equipment energy efficiency

Choose low-energy household appliances, preferably with the Procel A seal.

Look for appliances with the Procel seal (in the case of national ones), preferably with high energy efficiency, or Energy Star (in the case of imported ones).