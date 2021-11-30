Third way will no longer be unified, says Temer on 2022

Former President Michel Temer (MDB) told the CNN Brazil this Monday (29) believe that a third way in the 2022 elections will no longer be unified.

According to him, “there are many pre-candidates”, which would hinder the unity of the political current that emerged to oppose President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in next year’s election.

“Today I’m starting to realize that the third way won’t be unified anymore, because there are many pre-candidates,” said Temer.

THE CNN, the former president said that he was recently with senator Simone Tebet, launched as a pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the MDB, and that she “will possibly launch a single candidacy”. According to Temer, at the time of the meeting, there was no talk about a “non-unification” of the third way.

“If the party decides to release Simone, I will support it. I’m a partisan. If the MDB has a candidate, it will have my support. If not, we will try to make the best alliance for Brazil”, he said.

“I have always maintained that campaigns are very early, what you shouldn’t be doing is campaigning right away, because the campaign comes after the project.”

When asked about pre-campaigns that defend the “fight against corruption”, such as the pre-candidacy of the former judge of the Lava Jato operation Sergio Moro (Podemos) for the Presidency of the Republic, Temer considered that the issue is fundamental, but that it is necessary to embrace other flags.

“If I just stick to one topic, it even sensitizes some people, but I ‘want bread, I want a job, I want a cheap price at the supermarket’. If you don’t go into these themes, I don’t think it’s important [apenas o combate à  corrupção] for them,” he said.

In this scenario, they are followed by former minister Sergio Moro with 8%; by former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 6%; by the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), with two%; and by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD), with 1%. Felipe d’Avila (New) didn’t score. You blank and null votes added up 10%, and 4% of voters declared themselves undecided.