Thirteenth should inject R$232.6 billion into the economy this year. First installment is paid today

The average payment will be R$2,539. The value of the 13th salary in the formal sector corresponds to R$ 3,087. The highest average must be paid to workers in the service sector and is equivalent to R$3,607; industry appears with the second highest value, equivalent to R$ 3,147; and the smallest will be with workers in the primary sector of the economy (R$1,922).

Of the amount to be paid as the 13th, approximately R$155.6 billion, or 66.9% of the total, goes to formal employees, including domestic workers. Another 33.1% of the BRL 233 billion, that is, around BRL 77 billion, will be paid to retirees and pensioners.

Considering only INSS beneficiaries, 31.3 million people will receive R$ 45.4 billion. The Federal Government’s retirees and pensioners will receive R$ 11 billion (4.7%); to state retirees and pensioners, R$ 15.8 billion (6.8%); and R$4.7 billion to retirees and pensioners of the municipalities’ own regimes.

The thirteenth salary must be paid in the reduction agreements

Profile of beneficiaries

Of the approximately 83 million Brazilians who should benefit from the payment of the 13th salary, 51 million, or 61% of the total, are workers in the formal market, among them, domestic workers with a formal contract, who add up to 1.3 million, equivalent to 1.6% of the group of beneficiaries.

Social Security (INSS) retirees or pensioners account for 32.3 million, or 38.7% of the total. In addition to these, approximately one million people (or 1.3% of the total) are retired and beneficiaries of a pension from the Union (Own Regime).

There is also a group made up of retirees and pensioners from states and municipalities (own schemes) who will receive the 13th and which could not be quantified.





The Saara, a popular shopping center in downtown Rio, already has decorative objects with Christmas motifs on offer. Saleswoman Rosana Rosa, 28, prepares the store in Saara, Downtown Rio, for the arrival of customers. Store on Rua Senhor dos Passos, Saara is already in Christmas mood. Employee organizes Christmas products on a store shelf in the Sahara. Vinícius Rodrigues, 26, exhibits cod offerings at a market in Ipanema, in the South Zone of Rio. The appeal of imports. Italian Panettone Tower in the South Zone: chain negotiated a discount with suppliers anticipating payment period from 60 to 30 days. Employees already wear a Santa Claus hat in an Ipanema supermarket. Pile of panettone forms Christmas tree in supermarket in Ipanema.

To calculate the impact of the 13th salary, Dieese does not take into account the self-employed, unregistered wage earners or workers with other forms of insertion in the labor market who eventually receive some type of year-end bonus, since there is no data available on these earnings.

The agency, however, does not eliminate from the calculation workers who received part of the 13th in advance. Likewise, the total amount received by INSS beneficiaries is considered, regardless of the amount that has already been paid in the advance made by the government this year, still on account of the pandemic, explains the agency.

Thus, estimates project the total volume of 13th salary that will enter the economy throughout the year, and not necessarily in the last two months of 2021, although most of the amount will have to be paid at the end of the year, mainly for active workers.

Distribution by region

The most significant portion of the 13th salary (49.3%) must be paid in the Southeastern states, a region with the greatest economic capacity in the country and which concentrates most formal jobs and retirees and pensioners.

In the South, 17.2% of the amount must be paid and, in the Northeast, 15.4%. The Midwest and North regions account for, respectively, 8.5% and 4.8% of the total.

In turn, beneficiaries of the Union’s Own Regime will receive 4.7% of the amount and may be in any region of the country.

The highest average value for the 13th must be paid in the Federal District (R$ 4,541), while Maranhão and Piauí will have the lowest values ​​(R$ 1,691 and R$ 1,729, respectively). These averages, however, do not include personnel retired under the Special Regime of the states and municipalities, as it was not possible to obtain these data.

Estimate for the formal market

For formal salaried workers in the public and private sectors, which correspond to 49.8 million workers, excluding domestic workers, it is estimated that R$ 154 billion will be paid as the 13th salary by the end of the year.

The largest portion of the amount to be distributed will fall to workers in the service sector (including public administration), who will keep 63.1% of the total destined for the formal market. Industry employees will receive 17.3%; commerce workers will be entitled to 13.4%.

In the case of those who work in civil construction, the corresponding 3.1% will be paid. This is the same percentage to be received by agricultural workers.