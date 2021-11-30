Threatened by Cora, Flávia hides in Neném’s house · TV News

Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will find an ally to escape Cora’s (Valentina Bandeira) threats in The More Life, The Better!. The dancer will be arrested for stealing the dollars, and Neném (Vladimir Brichta) will help her. The false flight attendant will go to jail in despair. The ex-soccer player will find a way to get her out of chess and take her home on Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

The crook will face the police in this Friday’s chapter (3) . Flávia will ask for help from Guilherme (Mateus Solano), who will try to convince her to surrender and return the stolen fortune.

Cora, however, doesn’t want her former friend to go to the police station. The stripper knows that if the girl turns herself in, the money will go back to its owner. Therefore, the character recruited the brothers Leco (Carlos Silberg) and Neco (André Silberg) to stop the character played by Valentina Herszage and pick up the suitcase with the dollars.

The twins will torment Flavia’s life, but the girl will manage to dodge them. Finally, she will almost arrive at the door of the police station with the suitcase of money, but will have a hallucination with Death (A Maia) and will lose her fortune.

Unfortunately, the fugitive will be recognized by the police and will end up in jail. She and Cora will share the same cell, and the bandit won’t waste any time. The bitch will threaten her former coworker.

Desperate, Flávia will send a message to Neném, and the former football player will feel sorry for her pain. He will pick a fight with Guilherme and convince the doctor to get Flávia to be released.

A bailiff will file a request for habeas corpus and give the young woman her freedom. Then, the sportsman will take the singer to his house — all to avoid being pestered again by Cora’s brothers.

The new seven o’clock soap opera debuted in place of the Pega Pega rerun (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#82 – New Angel boils in Secret Truths 2!” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.