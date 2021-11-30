Tips for lowering high blood pressure

To ensure a controlled weight, it is necessary to have a weight that corresponds to the body mass index between 18.5 and 24.9mg/kg2, which means that the person has the ideal amount of weight for their height. Understand better what this calculation is and know if you are overweight in what it is and how to calculate the BMI.

The abdominal circumference, measured with a measuring tape in the region of the navel height, must be below 88 cm, in women, and 102 cm, in men, to indicate abdominal fat in the safe amount for health.

2. Adopt the DASH diet

The DASH-style diet proposes a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and dairy products, such as natural yogurt and white cheeses, and low in fat, sugars and red meat, which has been proven to contribute to weight loss and blood pressure control.

It is also important to avoid the consumption of canned, preserved or frozen foods ready for consumption, as they contain excess sodium and preservatives that lead to increased pressure, and should be avoided.

In addition, it is important to drink 1.5 to 2 liters of water a day, to keep the body hydrated, balanced and allow the organs to function properly.

3. Consume only 6 g of salt per day

It is very important to control your salt intake so that less than 6 g of salt is ingested per day, which corresponds to 1 level teaspoon, and is equivalent to 2 g of sodium.

For this, it is necessary to observe and calculate the amount of salt present on the food packaging, in addition to avoiding using salt to season the food, preferring the use of spices, such as cumin, garlic, onion, parsley, pepper, oregano , basil or bay leaves, for example. Learn how to grow and prepare seasonings to replace salt.

Changing eating habits can reduce blood pressure up to 10 mmHg, being a great ally to avoid or avoid higher doses of medicines. Check out other guidelines from the food nutritionist and diet menu to control hypertension.



4. Exercise 5 times a week

The practice of physical activities, from at least 30 minutes to 1 hour a day, 5 times a week, is essential to help control pressure, reducing from 7 to 10 mmHg, which can help to avoid the use of medication in the future or to reduce the dose of medication.

This happens because exercise improves blood circulation through the vessels and helps the heart function properly, in addition to helping to control the levels of hormones that increase pressure, such as adrenaline and cortisol.

Some excellent options are walking, jogging, cycling, swimming or dancing. Ideally, an anaerobic exercise should also be associated, with some weight, twice a week, preferably after medical approval and with the guidance of a physical trainer.

5. Quit smoking

Smoking causes injuries and compromises the function of blood vessels, in addition to constricting their walls, which causes increased pressure, in addition to being an important risk factor for various cardiovascular and inflammatory diseases and cancer.



Cigarettes are not only related to increased blood pressure but, in many cases, it can even nullify the effect of medications on those already undergoing treatment.

In addition, it is important that the habit of drinking alcoholic beverages is controlled, as it is also a cause of increased blood pressure. Thus, its consumption should be moderate, not exceeding the amount of 30 grams of alcohol per day, which is equivalent to 2 cans of beer, 2 glasses of wine or 1 dose of whiskey.

6. Get more potassium and magnesium

The replacement of these minerals, preferably through food, despite not having absolute proof, seems to be associated with better pressure control, as they are important for metabolism, especially in the nervous system, blood vessels and heart muscles.

The daily recommendation for magnesium is up to 400mg for men and 300 mg for women and the recommendation for potassium is around 4.7 grams per day, which is normally obtained through a diet rich in vegetables and seeds. Check which foods are rich in magnesium and potassium.

7. Decrease stress

Anxiety and stress increase the levels of some hormones, such as adrenaline and cortisol, which speed up the heartbeat and constrict blood vessels, increasing blood pressure.

The persistence of this situation can also increase the pressure, which makes treatment more difficult and increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and stroke.

To combat stress, it is recommended to practice physical exercise, activities such as meditation and yoga, in addition to encouraging travel and social gatherings, for example, which help to regulate feelings and control the levels of hormones in the body. In intense cases, it is also recommended to seek professional help, through psychotherapy and consultations with a psychiatrist.