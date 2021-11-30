Title: With cell phone at the ready, Atlético-MG president will maintain the rite to watch the Flamengo vs. Ceará game | athletic-mg

This Tuesday could turn into one of the most important days in the history of Atlético-MG. If Ceará takes points from Flamengo, Galo will be the Brazilian champion of 2021. President Sérgio Coelho’s telephone will be ready to answer phone calls, but he promises not to run away from a traditional rite. He will watch the game in the more isolated Maracanã, in his room, drinking water and thinking about Wednesday’s awakening at 5:00 am.

– I’m more or less, a little bit superstitious. I will watch it the same way I always see it, alone in the room, at most beside my wife, drinking water and watching the game. (If I’m a champion) I should get some phone calls, and I’ll promptly answer them politely. And I’m going to sleep, because tomorrow I have a lot to do, I start at 5 am – he said.

Rooster’s agent usually goes to bed early, at 8:30 pm. Everything is written down by hand in your private diary, with appointments before sunrise. There will be an exception, since the departure in Rio is at 20h. But the speech is about keeping simpler habits, even though it is impossible to contain the emotion that was already wasted last Sunday, against Juventude.

“The emotion is at the surface, evidently, the game on Sunday we get emotional, but with balance, serenity” (Sérgio Coelho)

Against Fluminense, Galo won 2-1 and reached 78 points. The maximum Flamengo can reach is 79 points. In other words, if Alvinegro add two more points, they will have the guaranteed lead and the title will be for Rooster. If Flamengo beat Ceará, the team from Cuca has the chance to put the sash on their chest, beating Bahia, this Thursday, at 6 pm (GMT), in Salvador.

– I have to say that the expectation and anxiety are great. We haven’t won yet, we need to be calm, calm and balanced. Little to go. If the title comes today, we will be very happy. We know that our biggest commitment is with the team, it’s to him that we must ask even bigger fight to be champions as soon as possible.

The atmosphere is festive, but Sérgio Coelho even joked about an attempt to approach the cast in the Mineirão locker room, in the last game (probably to collect the prize) and slipped away.