To CNN, Bolsonaro says that marriage to PL will generate many children

President Jair Bolsonaro said that everything is agreed with the Liberal Party (PL) for his affiliation to the party at 10:30 am, on Tuesday (30), and that he should give an impromptu speech of about 10 minutes at the event center Complex 21, in Brasilia.

“The pointers have been set. Everything ready for the wedding tomorrow (today). I should give a speech of about 10 minutes”.

Asked about the guarantee of the PL to launch candidates linked to him, the president stressed that the party will launch allies in all states and that the partnership will generate many affiliations.

“In São Paulo, the situation is resolved. There is Tarcisio [de Freitas, ministro da Infraestrutura]. In other states, we will have people connected to us. As there will be no coalitions in the next elections, the party has to unite. Our marriage is ready and we are going to have many children, 70 children!”, the president said jokingly.

Jair Bolsonaro also said that he will be in PL, but that some of his supporters will remain in parties allied with him for 2022. Bolsonaro reaffirmed that the focus for elections in 2022 will be on candidacies of senators and federal deputies across the country.

The report found that ministers who should also go to the Liberal Party, following the same path as the president, will be at the ceremony, however they will join the party at another time. The Liberal Party invited all 27 heads of state directorates to the event.

