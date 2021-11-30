Today’s horoscope: November 30, 2021; check the forecasts

See today’s horoscope predictions for your sign this Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Check out the most amazing astrological predictions of the week, health, work, love, money, guardian angel and guess of the day. See the configuration of space, moon and planets for this day.
Aries
At home, there will be changes and arrangements that will be satisfying and profitable. In love, you have a good chance of getting the ideal partner. Major changes in the profession that will bring benefits.
Date of sign: 21/03 to 20/04
Guardian Angel: metatron
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 69-20-91-28-38-96-70
Bull
Tense moments with the couple and the closest beings. Arm yourself with patience and don’t get into arguments, as you would lose more doing so. At work, a lot of activity with very good results for you.
Date of sign: 21/04 to 20/05
Guardian Angel: jeliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 80-45-67-39-23-54-49
Twins
No matter how busy the day, you can count on your loved ones to help you with everything. The couple will have a formidable detail. Don’t put things off for tomorrow, especially emotional ones.
Date of sign: 05/21 to 06/20
Guardian Angel: Gabriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 31-17-73-72-26-90-61
Cancer
Pay attention to travel and new contacts, since on the day everything they say or promise you will be in the air a lot. Control your rest. Chance and luck on your side, but use your intuition.
Date of sign: 21/06 to 22/07
Guardian Angel: Rafael
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 21-52-2-5-53-57-63
Lion
In your place of work, there will be important changes that will bring you secure benefits in the long term. In love, you will get what you want, your gift of conquest to the fullest. Good time to travel.
Date of sign: 7/23 to 8/22
Guardian Angel: theliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 50-3-77-89-43-48-42
Virgin
Your intuition will be on the surface, through it you will know how to discover everything related to your interests. The couple’s love will be more intense. If you drive today, unhurried or costly.
Date of sign: 23/08 to 22/09
Guardian Angel: abadon
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 24-65-81-60-12-93-82
Lb
A day when the decisions you make will be vitally important to your future. What you change today cannot be returned. Use your intuition in everything. Happy surprise at home.
Date of sign: 9/23 to 10/22
Guardian Angel: salathiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 64-97-32-14-40-6-0
Scorpion
Don’t get rigidly stuck in your concepts, let the advice of others that comes to you guide your plans for the future. Take more care of the relationship with the bosses, more diplomacy today.
Date of sign: 10/23 to 11/21
Guardian Angel: israfil
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 8-15-71-25-87-83-51
Sagittarius
Your work activity will increase and there will be new proposals and future plans today. With partners and friends, the relationship will be total. A new stage in the work begins that will be very fruitful.
Date of sign: 11/22 to 12/21
Guardian Angel: Minguel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 99-18-7-19-47-58-4
Capricorn
Last minute travel will alter your social and domestic plans. You will receive important news that will activate the money. Beware of oversights in documents and if you travel.
Date of sign: 12/22 to 01/20
Guardian Angel: phanuel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 11-76-29-88-16-75-34
Aquarium
The emotional will be highly motivated because your personality will be magnetic and dominant. Take more care of your diet and rest. You will receive new proposals and plans that will be very beneficial.
Date of sign: 01/21 to 02/19
Guardian Angel: uriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 95-59-46-36-41-10-78
Fishes
All social activities will bring you benefits. Travel will be quick and with a lot of luck. This will increase your capacity for conviction and command, it’s the day to show what you’re worth.
Date of sign: 02/20 to 03/20
Guardian Angel: Cassiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 86-55-74-92-94-68-62