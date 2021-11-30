Tonico gets revenge and ends up with Zayla after betrayal · TV News

Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) will show that pity is an unknown feeling for him and will not even forgive Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. After being betrayed by his mistress, the crook will lie and demoralize her in front of his parents in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

After realizing that Samuel (Michel Gomes) is Jorge, his half-brother, during the Paraguay War (1864-1870), the villain will put the good guy in jail on the day of his wedding to Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) for the colonel’s murder Ambrose (Roberto Bomfim).

Later, the owner of the newspaper O Berro will learn that Zayla knew the truth about the engineer. He will then back her up against the wall and question her about her ex-fiancé’s past. The seamstress will swear to her lover that she did not know Samuel’s true identity, and the evil one will pretend to believe her.

A little later, Tonico will catch a conversation between the princess of Little Africa and Dom Olu (Rogério Brito) and Cândida (Dani Ornellas). They will be pressuring the daughter to find out if she was responsible for reporting Samuel to the police.

Dolores’ husband (Daphne Bozaski) will interrupt the conversation and ask if the girl’s parents want to know the truth. “He will tell you everything. Tonico, please tell them how you found out,” the young woman will ask, believing that the deputy would exonerate her.

“You were the one who told me,” he will assert, pointing to Zayla. “Your daughter wanted to break up Samuel and Pilar’s marriage and she told me everything,” he will add, leaving the girl desperate.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

