Tonico takes up an affair with Zayla and steps on Dolores at dinner · TV News

Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) will take on Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) as his lover in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The villain will call the seamstress to a family dinner with Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) and Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski). He will take advantage of the situation to step on the youngest of Eudoro (José Dumont) on Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

After taking his mistress to Quinzinho’s (Augusto Madeira) casino, the deputy will call her for a dinner at his house with the presence of his sister-in-law and Samuel (Michel Gomes) in the chapter this Monday (29). First, the deputy will create a situation with an engineer, claiming he was not invited.

“Didn’t Dolores give my message? Your… fiance wasn’t invited. He’s not welcome here,” the owner of the newspaper O Berro will shoot. “My future husband has to participate in the decisions of my life, together with me. If he leaves, I leave with him”, will retort Pilar. The villain will then allow the enemy’s presence.

Next, Dom Pedro 2º’s rival (Selton Mello) will say that he won’t have dinner until his mysterious guest of honor arrives at the house. “Whatever. The main course hasn’t been served yet. But it’s coming. Shall we go to the table?”, will mock the politician.

Then someone will knock on the door of the house, and Dolores will answer it without imagining that it is her husband’s lover: “Who will it be?”. “Good night, everyone. Did I take you long?”, the princess of Little Africa will ask, leaving all those present in awe.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.