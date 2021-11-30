Toyota starts 3rd shift at factory in Sorocaba

Toyota opened the third shift of its plant in Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo, as already anticipated by the brand in September. This means that the Japanese brand’s plant starts operating 24 hours a day, with this there will be a considerable increase in the production of Corolla Cross, Yaris and Yaris Sedã, as well as the Etios (also with two bodies) – the latter intended only for export.

According to a statement from Toyota, the increase in production of the Corolla Cross, Yaris and Etios aims to meet the demand for these models, which have been growing both in Brazil and in Latin America. For the Brazilian market in particular, the Corolla Cross has been steadily rising in the sales ranking and even surpassed the Corolla in July, something unprecedented since no other Toyota had sold more than the sedan in the country so far.

With the third shift already in full swing, annual production at the Sorocaba plant will grow no less than 30% compared to current capacity. As a result, the production volume for the year will increase from the current 122 thousand vehicles to 158 thousand units, an increase of 36 thousand units. It is worth remembering that, with this increase in production, the Sorocaba plant is consolidating itself as the largest producer of electrified vehicles in Latin America.

Another important announcement by Toyota about the third shift at the Sorocaba plant is in relation to the vacancies that were opened, in which 37% of the hirings were women. A very representative margin in a sector that has historically been male. For greater gender equality, Toyota claims that it had already implemented some changes since 2020. Examples were the adaptation of uniforms in the operation for women and working conditions that allow the permanence of women in the company, with the possibility of extending maternity leave , attention to the return of mothers and flexibility of time.

The results of these actions came in August this year, when the vacancies for the opening of the third round were announced. Of the 2,000 candidates enrolled, 37% were women, many of them encouraged by spouses, close relatives, or even indications from internal employees, who actively participated in filling the vacancies. “The commitment and dedication of everyone was so great that our expectations were exceeded, showing that we are on the right path to increasingly strengthen inclusion in our plants”, emphasizes Celso Simomura, Toyota’s Human Resources director for Latin America and Caribbean.